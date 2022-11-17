from the microtransaction-fail dept.
Video game gambling schemes known as "loot boxes" or "loot crates" could be banned or restricted by regulators:
We learned last week that Belgium's gambling authority was investigating loot crates in Star Wars Battlefront II over concerns that they constitute gambling. Now, the decision is in, and the answer is a resounding yes, according to Dutch-language publication VTM Nieuws. The commission claims that purchasable add-on boxes, the contents of which are randomized, mix "money and addiction" and thus are a form of gambling.
Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens added: "Mixing gambling and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for the mental health of the child." The commission will now reportedly work through the European Union's process to execute a total ban. We've reached out to Belgium's Gaming Commission for more details on its next steps and the legal implications of the ruling.
The country isn't alone in its stance on loot boxes. Just hours ago, Rep. Chris Lee (D) from Hawaii denounced EA's "predatory behavior" in a speech uploaded to YouTube (first spotted by Kotaku). In the clip, Lee also talks of the detrimental affect micro-transactions have on children, with specific reference to Battlefront II, which he describes as a a "Star Wars-themed online casino, designed to lure kids into spending money".
Star Wars Game in U-Turn After Player Anger
Bosses of the new Call of Duty game say they "touch on some really dark subject matter" in the new release.
The makers say creating a title based on a conflict that claimed about 60 million lives has been a challenge.
It's been 10 years since the Call of Duty franchise based a game during World War Two.
"In no way do you want to glorify violence, but at the same time you can't ignore it," says Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey.
"We spent a lot of time working on the right balance."
[...] "It would be insincere not to touch on what was really happening," Michael explains.
"From the politics at the time, segregation among the allies, the role of women, to the Holocaust.
"By turning away from them we would not have brought the right level of awareness or be able to honour what was really happening.
Games publisher EA has changed a rule in its Star Wars Battlefront II video game after a huge backlash.
During the game, players have to obtain credits - either by buying them or through long hours of game play - to unlock popular characters including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
Many players said it was unfair as the gaming required worked out at around 40 hours per character, unless they paid.
EA says the number of credits required will now be reduced by 75%.
"Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning," said executive producer John Wasilczyk from the developer Dice, in a statement.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday November 23, @05:26PM
I guess that the gaming industry has forgotten to pay off the right congress critters...
I'm sure that their
bribes"campaign contributions" will be increased before the banning begins.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday November 23, @05:26PM (3 children)
What about LEGO packages that contain random characters?
What about a "grab bag" at the local grocery store?
What about packages of trading cards?
Hell, what about about actually asking someone for a date?
Sometimes I think we should just line up all the legislators, tell them they are fired, and hand them their EBT (food stamp) card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @05:36PM
You pay for that up front? "Here are ten bucks, what about joining me for dinner?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @05:51PM
Trading cards feel like a similar model and I would totally not mind if they were banned as well. No more stacking up hundreds of useless items.
Games have been highly tuned these days to provide max addiction, and having players do actual gambling is not a good thing.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday November 23, @06:10PM
Sometimes I think we should just line up all the legislators, tell them they are fired,
The Americans have the power to do that every two years. Looking at the numbers, I guess everybody's doing okay... I believe legislators can be voted out in Europe also, just might take a little longer, depending on the procedure.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Ingar on Thursday November 23, @06:04PM
Disclaimer: I live in Belgium
This has been in the local news for the past few days. It began with an investigation of the national gambling commision
and the case now went up to the DOJ.
Gambling is effectively illegal here. Some forms are allowed, but they are heavily regulated.
So we do have a national lottery and even a few casino's. Anything else is basicly a no-no.
It's important to note that both offering and participating in gambling is unlawful, and the fines are
quite hefty. Loot Box buyers might suddenly find themselves on the wrong end of The Law.
From with I heard, the Netherlands are looking into the issue as well.
