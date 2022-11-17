from the look-for-signs-of-salmon dept.
Evidence for liquid water on the surface of Mars may have actually been evidence of sand movement:
One of [Alfred] McEwen's most important finds [on Mars] came in 2011, with the discovery of recurring slope lineae (RSL), thousands of temporary streaks along steep slopes, mostly near the equator, that gradually grow and darken as spring turns to summer, as if fed by seeps of water. They soon became cited as the best evidence for liquid water on the surface of Mars today—and also one of the best places to search for microbial life.
But McEwen has now dowsed some of the excitement ignited by his initial finding. In a study published online this month in Nature Geoscience, he and his colleagues analyzed 151 of the streaks, finding that they only occur on slopes steeper than 27° and always peter out when the angle drops below that [DOI: 10.1038/s41561-017-0012-5] [DX]. The researchers interpret this as a sign that the RSL are not formed by water—which would flow down shallower slopes—but rather are dry flows of sand and dust seeking their natural angle of repose.
But there's still hope for life on Mars... or beneath it:
Q: Do you think of Mars as a hospitable place?
A: It's inconceivable to me that there aren't places where there's liquid water today within Mars. If there was ever life on Mars—that originated somewhere—why wouldn't there still be life today in these underground pockets? The surface, on the other hand, is a very harsh environment for life.
Q: Should the search for life be focused on Mars? Or should NASA and other agencies be exploring the ocean worlds that orbit Jupiter and Saturn?
A: I'm heavily involved in one mission—the Europa Clipper. Extant life there is much more likely today than on the surface of Mars. On the other hand, they're further away, and Europa in particular is in a harsh radiation environment. I think we should do both.
Also at The Verge.
Previously: Water on Mars
Is Anything Tough Enough to Survive On Mars?
Related Stories
NASA reports strong evidence that liquid water exists on Mars at the present time.
Spectrographic readings from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter indicate the presence of hydrated salts, mostly perchlorates, in a common surface feature called "recurring slope lineae". The best conclusion at this time is that, during the summer months, salty water melts and flows downhill to form the lineae, then freezes during the winter.
This water may, however, be unable to support life. The salt content is incredibly high, which lowers the freezing point and allows it to melt at -23° Celsius. An Antarctic lake with similarly low temperature and high salinity is lifeless, so scientists are conservative in stating the effects this has on the potential for life on Mars.
RSLs have long been considered weak evidence for water on Mars. Current Mars rovers are prohibited from examining them, as they were not sufficiently sanitized before launch, and Earth microbes may have hitched a ride. While the Mars 2020 mission will also not be completely sterilized, I expect probes after that will be, to examine these formations up close.
The answer, strangely, is not "Chuck Norris":
Two recent publications suggest that life, in the form of ancient, simple organisms called methanogens, could survive the harsh conditions found near the surface of Mars, and deep in its soils. Using methanogens to test for survivability is particularly relevant because scientists have detected their byproduct, methane, in the Martian atmosphere. On Earth, methane is strongly associated with organic matter, though there are non-organic sources of the gas, including volcanic eruptions.
Scientists aren't yet sure what the presence of Martian methane means. But one possibility is that tenacious life flourishes on Mars despite the rocky soil, thin atmosphere and scarcity of liquid water.
"We consider methanogens ideal candidates for possible life on Mars because they are anaerobic, and non-photosynthetic, meaning that they could exist in the subsurface," said Rebecca Mickol, a Ph.D. candidate at the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Science. "Just a few millimeters of Martian regolith is enough to protect the organisms from the dangerous UV and cosmic radiation that hits the surface. Additionally, methane has been detected in the Martian atmosphere, via multiple space-based and ground-based sources, including the Martian rover, Curiosity. Although these findings are still controversial, the presence of methane on Mars is particularly exciting because most methane on Earth is biological in origin."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 23, @11:21PM
He doesn't think the individual sand particles can act on their own, and for the greater good he is introducing a plan to Congress to get NASA to some a couple Cat bulldozers to Mars to level the playing field.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 23, @11:43PM
This is science? FFS, researchers allow their own limited imaginations to color their view, and thus, their findings? This guy saw something that sorta resembles something he's seen on earth, and jumped to a conclusion. "That's water erorsion!" Except - there is little to no water to cause erosion.
Give him credit. He's backing off from that assertion. Hey, people, there may be no water on Mars. That erosion we saw could be caused by sand in the wind.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This