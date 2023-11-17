from the We-have-always-been-at-war-with-Eurasia dept.
Journalist Gareth Porter reports:
For many years, major U.S. institutions ranging from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Commission have been pushing the line that Iran secretly cooperated with Al Qaeda both before and after the 9/11 terror attacks. But the evidence for those claims remained either secret or sketchy, and always highly questionable.
In early November, however, the mainstream media claimed to have its "smoking gun"—a CIA document written by an unidentified Al Qaeda official and released in conjunction with 47,000 never-before-seen documents seized from Osama bin Laden's house in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
[..] But none of those media reports were based on any careful reading of the document's contents. The 19-page Arabic-language document, which was translated in full for TAC, doesn't support the media narrative of new evidence of Iran-Al Qaeda cooperation, either before or after 9/11, at all. It provides no evidence whatsoever of tangible Iranian assistance to Al Qaeda. On the contrary, it confirms previous evidence that Iranian authorities quickly rounded up those Al Qaeda operatives living in the country when they were able to track them down, and held them in isolation to prevent any further contact with Al Qaeda units outside Iran.
What it shows is that the Al Qaeda operatives were led to believe Iran was friendly to their cause and were quite taken by surprise when their people were arrested in two waves in late 2002. It suggests that Iran had played them, gaining the fighters' trust while maximizing intelligence regarding Al Qaeda's presence in Iran.
Full article is well worth reading, a great deal of detail is provided.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 24, @01:03AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @01:12AM
This can't be right! Axis of evil, and all that other lame shite!! The CIA had all the evidence, Dubya told us so! Even if the CIA denied having that evidence, the Dubya told us! Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran! And, don't forget Sadman!!
Alright, more seriously - this reads very much like Iraq's dealings with Al Queda. Al Queda was viewed as a destabilizing force, by both governments. The nations didn't need, or want, to be involved with Al Queda. Yet, all them ragheads were painted as being sympathetic to Al Queda, to the point of actively supporting Queda.
Gotta push that narrative. It doesn't matter what the evidence says, the narrative is what matters. Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran! Bomb, bomb, bomb Iraq! Bomb, bomb, bomb Afghanistan!! Oh, wait. Afghanistan. Yeah, those assholes deserved some bombs - they did thumb their noses at us, and protected Al Queda. I don't know about this 90 years of occupation crap. We should have bombed hell out of them, executed everyone we could find an excuse to execute, then got the hell out after about six or nine months.
On the other hand - selling bombs makes a lot of rich bastards richer. BOMB, BOMB, BOMB EM ALL!!
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Friday November 24, @01:39AM
Let's not let the actual truth get in the way of a good political angle that we'er selling.
However, what I find more insulting - is that the people selling that story would have known - and therefore were flat out lying. And there's no repercussions for it.
