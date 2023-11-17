Stories
Male Dolphins Observed "Gifting" Sponges to Females in Order to Mate

posted by janrinok on Friday November 24, @02:43AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Male Australian humpback dolphins have been observed presenting sponges to female dolphins:

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have captured a rare sexual display: evidence of male humpback dolphins presenting females with large marine sponges in an apparent effort to mate.

Scientists from UWA's School of Biological Sciences, the University of Zurich and Murdoch University conducted a decade of boat-based research on coastal dolphins across north-western Australia.

They documented adult male Australian humpback dolphins presenting large marine sponges to females, as well as performing visual and acoustic displays. It's the first time the behaviour has been documented in this species.

Their first observation was between a male and female dolphin and her calf. The male dolphin dived down to remove a large marine sponge fixed to the seafloor, balanced it on his beak and pushed it toward the female.

G'day mate.

Multi-modal sexual displays in Australian humpback dolphins (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-13898-9) (DX)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 24, @02:53AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 24, @02:53AM (#600905)

    Gifting a vial of expensive perfume to a human female bears a possible in interpretation of "You stink. Please use this next time..."

    I wonder what alternative interpretation the brain of a dolphin female can come with when presented with a sponge?

    (grin)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @02:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @02:56AM (#600906)

    The male dolphin needs Mandatory Consent Training ASAP.
    Heh, mandatory consent.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday November 24, @03:07AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday November 24, @03:07AM (#600908)

    "but I wanted flowers"

