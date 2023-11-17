from the still-searching dept.
San Juan submarine: 'Explosion' detected in hunt for Argentine vessel
The Argentine navy says an event consistent with an explosion was recorded near where a submarine disappeared last week with 44 crew on board. An "abnormal, singular, short, violent, non-nuclear event" had been detected in the south Atlantic, a spokesman said. The information came from an Austria-based anti-nuclear test watchdog, Capt Balbi said. It follows a report of a loud noise in the same area.
The ARA San Juan disappeared last Wednesday. More than a dozen countries including Russia and the US have sent assistance.
The new information was provided to the Argentine navy on Thursday by the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Capt Balbi said. In a statement, the CTBTO said two of its hydro-acoustic stations had detected a signal from an "underwater impulsive event".
Also at NYT, CNN, and The Guardian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @06:26AM (2 children)
These fuckers knew what they signed up for.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @06:30AM (1 child)
No one volunteers to die. They "signed up" to do some very specific things, none of which included crash diving to the bottom of the ocean in a rusted out piece of shi.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 24, @07:01AM
the Jews did it. America will later blame it on the Russians. It will lead to another round of sanctions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 24, @06:28AM (1 child)
The military and the government knew these guys were gone the moment they heard that "explosion". The "explosion" was most likely the hull crumpling when the boat went below it's design depth. Bastards. They've had all of the next-of-kin holding their breaths, and praying to their favorite gods, for days now.
Next question: What caused the boat to sink? Lack of proper maintenance? Junky batteries, maybe? A valve stuck? A pump wouldn't pump water in the direction it was needed to go? I can say, definitely, that no nation can maintain a military if that country isn't investing a lot of money in that military. The stories all agree that Argentina has not been investing that money.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday November 24, @07:41AM
You sound a little triggered. What's your plan to MA(rgentina)GA then, Runaway?
Reply to This
Parent