The Argentine navy says an event consistent with an explosion was recorded near where a submarine disappeared last week with 44 crew on board. An "abnormal, singular, short, violent, non-nuclear event" had been detected in the south Atlantic, a spokesman said. The information came from an Austria-based anti-nuclear test watchdog, Capt Balbi said. It follows a report of a loud noise in the same area.

The ARA San Juan disappeared last Wednesday. More than a dozen countries including Russia and the US have sent assistance.

The new information was provided to the Argentine navy on Thursday by the Vienna-based Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Capt Balbi said. In a statement, the CTBTO said two of its hydro-acoustic stations had detected a signal from an "underwater impulsive event".