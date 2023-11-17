Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Study Finds Different Types of Alcohol Can Determine Different Moods

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 24, @02:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-about-moonshine dept.
Science

Whoever writes:

Spirits may make you feel angry, sexy or tearful, while red wine or beer may make you feel relaxed, say researchers.

They questioned nearly 30,000 people aged 18-34 from 21 different countries for the study in the journal BMJ Open.

All the respondents drank beer, wine and spirits, and many said each type of alcohol had a different effect on them.

While having a few drinks can be enjoyable, researchers hope their findings will help highlight the dangers of dependent drinking.

We have to discuss this, if only because it may explain Ethanol-Fueled's posts.

Original Submission


«  No Evidence of Abnormal Osteoarthritis Found in Dolly the Sheep
Study Finds Different Types of Alcohol Can Determine Different Moods | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Revek on Friday November 24, @02:53PM

    by Revek (5022) on Friday November 24, @02:53PM (#601043)

    I just feel like sharing.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @02:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @02:57PM (#601046)

    People have been blaming tequilla for ages after pulling embarrasing shit.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @03:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @03:10PM (#601047)

    Per tradition I didn't read TFA, but it sounds like it found that people believe different alcoholic drinks have different effects on them, and that these perceptions are shared across 21 countries.

  • (Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Friday November 24, @03:14PM

    by Aiwendil (531) on Friday November 24, @03:14PM (#601049) Journal

    Yeah, different types of alcohol sure determines the mood.. I have yet to see people being as panicky about reaching the hospital after a few drinks as most people get when the accidently drink methanol.

    Oh, you meant different types of alcoholic beverages..

    (yup, tounge in cheek again)

(1)