posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 24, @02:17PM
from the what-about-moonshine dept.
Spirits may make you feel angry, sexy or tearful, while red wine or beer may make you feel relaxed, say researchers.
They questioned nearly 30,000 people aged 18-34 from 21 different countries for the study in the journal BMJ Open.
All the respondents drank beer, wine and spirits, and many said each type of alcohol had a different effect on them.
While having a few drinks can be enjoyable, researchers hope their findings will help highlight the dangers of dependent drinking.
We have to discuss this, if only because it may explain Ethanol-Fueled's posts.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday November 24, @02:53PM
I just feel like sharing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @02:57PM
People have been blaming tequilla for ages after pulling embarrasing shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @03:10PM
Per tradition I didn't read TFA, but it sounds like it found that people believe different alcoholic drinks have different effects on them, and that these perceptions are shared across 21 countries.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Friday November 24, @03:14PM
Yeah, different types of alcohol sure determines the mood.. I have yet to see people being as panicky about reaching the hospital after a few drinks as most people get when the accidently drink methanol.
Oh, you meant different types of alcoholic beverages..
(yup, tounge in cheek again)
