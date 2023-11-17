Spirits may make you feel angry, sexy or tearful, while red wine or beer may make you feel relaxed, say researchers.

They questioned nearly 30,000 people aged 18-34 from 21 different countries for the study in the journal BMJ Open.

All the respondents drank beer, wine and spirits, and many said each type of alcohol had a different effect on them.

While having a few drinks can be enjoyable, researchers hope their findings will help highlight the dangers of dependent drinking.