A boatload of tourists in the far eastern Russian Arctic thought they were seeing clumps of ice on the shore, before the jaw-dropping realisation that some 200 polar bears were roaming on the mountain slope.
"It was a completely unique situation," said Alexander Gruzdev, director of the Wrangel Island nature reserve where the encounter in September happened. "We were all gobsmacked, to be honest."
The bears had come to feast on the carcass of a bowhead whale that washed ashore, later resting around the food source. The crowd included many families, including two mothers trailed by a rare four cubs each, Gruzdev told AFP.
Climate change means ice, where polar bears are most at home, is melting earlier in the year and so polar bears have to spend longer on land, scientists say.
This might wow tourists but means the bears, more crammed together on coasts and islands, will eventually face greater competition for the little food there is on land.
Locals are also at risk from hungry animals venturing into villages.
Wrangel Island, off the coast of Russia's Chukotka in the northeast, is where polar bears rest after ice melts in early-August until November, when they can leave land to hunt for seals.
It is also considered the birthing centre for the species, with the highest density of maternity dens in the entire Arctic, Gruzdev said.
"A whale is a real gift for them," he said. "An adult whale is several tens of tonnes" that many bears can feed on for several months.
Studies have shown that, compared with 20 years ago, polar bears now spend on average a month longer on Wrangel Island because "ice is melting earlier and the ice-free period is longer," said Eric Regehr, from the University of Washington, the lead American scientist on the US-Russian collaborative study of Wrangel Island polar bears.
Changing ice conditions could also be responsible for the increasing number of bears flocking there, Regehr said.
This autumn, the number of bears observed was 589, far exceeding previous estimates of 200-300, he said, calling it "anomalously high".
[...] "We cannot stop climate change, but we can sort out the situation on the shore and make life easier for the bears," he said, referring to measures such as bear patrols to minimise conflict with humans.
"With changes in nature, that has to be attended to."
Of course, too much ice is a sure sign of climate change too:
"I'm sure some researchers can find a possible explanation where humans are causing both Arctic ice melting and Antarctic ice growth"
..when their research ship was unexpectedly frozen in records levels of ice and observing colder than expected temperatures. (http://dailycaller.com/2016/07/20/global-warming-expedition-stopped-in-its-tracks-by-arctic-sea-ice/)
Of course, when both high ice, and low ice are "proof" of their supposed global warming theories that's a pretty sure sign the entire research method is deeply flawed. Clearly any experimental result will prove global warming if you allow that to be your assumptions, as the results will only occasionally be perfectly average.
One solution: Just make up the data entirely(http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4192182/World-leaders-duped-manipulated-global-warming-data.html) when the narrative doesn't fit what you need for the Paris climate accord meeting. That way hopefully you can get the laws that royally screw the united states pushed through and funnel money to other countries in the name of global warming.
Climate change is a real thing, and has been going on for ends of thousands of years. In theory we're trying to determine what part, if any, man made climate change has in this--But it seems when the research doesn't fit what they want it to they just fake, exaggerate, or fake news it into what they think it should be rather than act responsibly about it. Just like the fake war on drugs research (reefer madness anyone?) people just don't believe the fake news anymore.
And rocks for sale...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
