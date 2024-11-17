from the is-everything-bigger-in-Texas? dept.
(Update: The Capitol Police are investigating the release of the photo.)
Texas Congressman Joe Barton has confirmed that an explicit image circulating on social media shows him exposing himself. Barton claims to be a victim of "revenge porn", which was outlawed in Texas in 2015:
Sarah Dodd of Dodd Communications, who is helping Barton respond to the image, confirmed that the image is of him and on Wednesday the Congressman apologized for not using "better judgment" while separated from his wife and in consensual relationships with women. "While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women," Barton said in a statement first reported by The Texas Tribune. "Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."
[...] Wednesday evening, an unnamed woman came forward to The Washington Post [archive], telling the newspaper that Barton sent her lewd photos, videos and messages when they had two sexual encounters over the course of five years.
In a 2015 phone call, Barton allegedly confronted the woman over her communications with other women, including her decision to share explicit materials he had sent, the Post reported. The woman shared that secretly recorded phone call with the paper and, according to the Post, in that call, he warned her against using the explicit images he had sent her, in a way that would negatively affect his career -- vowing that he would go to the Capitol Hill police over her actions. The woman told the Post she took that phone call as a threat, and she never had any intention to use the materials to retaliate against Barton.
Barton, in a statement released through a spokesman, says it was to stop her from publicly releasing the images as "revenge porn." Revenge porn -- when sexually explicit images are posted online without consent -- was outlawed in Texas in 2015.
Revenge porn is defined by Texas as "visual material" depicting a person's exposed "intimate parts" or engagement in sexual activity, distributed without a person's consent and causing them "harm", and created under circumstances in which the person had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The depicted person's identity must also be revealed for the defendant to be held liable, but the bar for this is low and includes any information provided by a third party in response to the disclosure of the material.
The city of Washington D.C. also has a revenge porn law. In April, a man was convicted of five misdemeanor counts under the Criminalization of Non-Consensual Pornography Act of 2014. The crime rises to a felony if more than five people viewed the image/video.
The image of Rep. Barton was censored by the Twitter user (⚠ Warning ⚠: contains the image), which may cause it to not be considered revenge porn under the Texas law. The user reportedly claims to also have videos of Barton masturbating.
Here is a guide to revenge porn laws in other states.
The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) is opposing draft legislation in Minnesota that would restrict the sharing of "revenge porn," or any explicit images published without someone's consent:
It cited images of Holocaust victims and prisoners at Abu Ghraib as examples of images depicting nudity which are shared without the subjects' consent. The MPAA called for the legislation to clarify that images shared without consent only broke the law if they were shared with an "intent to harass".
In a statement, the organisation said: "The MPAA opposes online harassment in all forms. While we agree with the aims... we are concerned that the current version of the bill is written so broadly that it could have a chilling effect on mainstream and constitutionally-protected speech."
But the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, which has campaigned for revenge porn to be made illegal, said an "intent to harass" provision would render the law "incoherent". "It would allow people to distribute private, sexually explicit material of no public concern unless it could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that their motive was to harass," the organisation said in its response to the MPAA.
HF 2741 at the Minnesota House of Representatives:
A bill for an act relating to public safety; creating a civil cause of action for the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and nonconsensual sexual solicitation; amending the crime of stalking to include nonconsensual sexual solicitation; expanding the definition of qualified domestic violence-related offense; establishing criminal penalties for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and nonconsensual sexual solicitation; clarifying the law of criminal defamation; amending Minnesota Statutes 2014, sections 609.02, subdivision 16; 609.748, subdivision 1; 609.749, subdivision 2; 609.765; proposing coding for new law in Minnesota Statutes, chapters 604; 617.
Facebook to Fight Revenge Porn by Letting Potential Victims Upload Nudes in Advance
This new protection system works similar to the anti-child-porn detection systems in use at Facebook, and other social media giants like Google, Twitter, Instagram, and others.
It works on a database of file hashes, a cryptographic signature computed for each file.
Facebook says that once an abuser tries to upload an image marked as "revenge porn" in its database, its system will block the upload process. This will work for images shared on the main Facebook service, but also for images shared privately via Messenger, Facebook's IM app. Potential victims will need to upload nude photos of themselves
The weird thing is that in order to build a database of "revenge porn" file hashes, Facebook will rely on potential victims uploading a copy of the nude photo in advance.
This process involves the victim sending a copy of the nude photo to his own account, via Facebook Messenger. This implies uploading a copy of the nude photo on Facebook Messenger, the very same act the victim is trying to prevent.
The victim can then report the photo to Facebook, which will create a hash of the image that the social network will use to block further uploads of the same photo.
This is possible because in April this year, Facebook modified its image reporting process to take into account images showing "revenge porn" acts.
Facebook says it's not storing a copy of the photo, but only computing the file's hash and adding it to its database of revenge porn imagery.
Victims who fear that former or current partners may upload a nude photo online can pro-actively take this step to block the image from ever being uploaded on Facebook and shared among friends.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/facebook-to-fight-revenge-porn-by-letting-potential-victims-upload-nudes-in-advance/
Facebook asks Australians to send nude photos, for safety
"Worried that an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend might post your intimate photos on the internet? Facebook says it has a solution – as long as you'll hand over the photos first.
The social media giant recently announced its new plan to combat "revenge porn," when individuals post nude photos online without the consent of the subject." http://www.foxnews.com/tech/2017/11/08/facebook-says-it-needs-your-explicit-photos-to-combat-revenge-porn.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @10:10PM (3 children)
Revenge porn is punishment for making a very bad choice (that bad choice being the recording of the image in question).
Society is going down the shitter, because government is slowly outlawing personal responsibility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @10:25PM (2 children)
Some seem's you'll have to take personal responsibility for pregnant. Ah! Too good! The paper matches the present of said belief.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @10:29PM
Use better English
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @10:33PM
Why can't a man financially abort the baby. "Sure, toots. Go ahead and have YOUR child; I won't be helping you raise it." Remove the state from helping women raise their children, and abortion starts look a respectable, responsible choice.
Of course, if a woman deliberates for months and months, then I have no empathy for her distress when she's told that she's past the cutoff and must deliver the child or face charges of murder.
In the old days, shotgun weddings were expected; that is, taking personal responsibility was expected and, to a degree, enforced.
Nowadays, you can't even allow yourself to think that another person may be overweight; even the thought would be inappropriate "fat shaming". People scoff at the idea of personal responsibility today.
Abort yourself, SoylentNews, you sack of bile.
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Friday November 24, @10:29PM
Phew! I'm glad he cleared that up!
Merry fucking Christmas!
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Friday November 24, @10:43PM
The mainstream news has had pretty good coverage of this incident.
Everyone more or less agrees that he is the victim of revenge porn here... except...
He is not entirely an 'innocent' or 'sympathetic' victim (He was still married to his wife at the time; although he claims he was separated... not sure if that's entirely true; or whether these relationships all started after the separation.)
Its also possible that by sending the original image he was also himself perpetrating sexual harassment crimes of his own; as it is not entirely clear that the person he sent this to had wished to receive it. If that's the case, then things get even murkier -- his expectation of privacy largely goes out the window if this image is evidence of his own criminal action. Its still 'revenge porn'... but its also 'evidence of a crime he perpetrated'.
