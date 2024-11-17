from the is-marijuana-shipped-in-reefers? dept.
As reported by CNBC, on Oct. 27, ETF Managers Group filed for a new ETF, the Alternative Agroscience ETF. This ETF will mimic an index as closely as possible that tracks cannabis cultivators, producers and distributors, cannabinoid drugmakers, fertilizer producers, and tobacco companies.
But there's an interesting catch behind its "inception." The Alternative Agroscience ETF won't really be a new ETF at all. ETF Managers Group is switching the focus and tracking index of an existing ETF, the Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: LARE), which tracks the Solactive benchmark of real estate in Mexico and Brazil, to an ETF that predominantly follows cannabis companies.
[...] According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the switch to a cannabis-based index will occur on Dec. 26, so there's still a few weeks to go before investors will have an ETF that truly tracks marijuana stocks.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/20/say-hello-to-very-first-marijuana-etf-can-buy-in-u-s.html
What is an ETF? "An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a marketable security that tracks an index, a commodity, bonds, or a basket of assets like an index fund. Unlike mutual funds, an ETF trades like a common stock on a stock exchange. ETFs experience price changes throughout the day as they are bought and sold. ETFs typically have higher daily liquidity and lower fees than mutual fund shares, making them an attractive alternative for individual investors."
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/etf.asp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @11:56PM (2 children)
It's not going to be just a few mostly-harmless stoners, paranoid and not caring about life.
It's going to be aggressive lifestyle marketing campaigns. It'll be the same as how companies push cars, soda, shoes, alcohol, etc.
There will be pot for every imaginable market segment, with potential buyers secretly categorized in every possible way, from the innocuous to the offensive: baby boomers, high school students, women, bikers, lesbians, bears, college students, athletes, soy boys, Trump voters, Trump haters, military, blacks, busy parents, airline pilots...
We're letting this get started, and it's going to fuck us over.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 24, @11:59PM (1 child)
Home planting is killing Big Weed!
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 25, @12:04AM
Like home brewing is killing Big Beer?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 25, @12:03AM
Although it can be said about any stock market play, this one seems more than a little suspect.
Most Legal Grow ops are state corporations at best, and as likely to be partnerships that do not issue stock. Those that do issue stock are likely to be traded over the Cafe Table at 3pm on any random Tuesday by invitation only.
So where are they getting stock quote data?
