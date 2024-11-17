Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

USA to Get its First Marijuana ETF

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 24, @11:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the is-marijuana-shipped-in-reefers? dept.
Business

realDonaldTrump writes:

As reported by CNBC, on Oct. 27, ETF Managers Group filed for a new ETF, the Alternative Agroscience ETF. This ETF will mimic an index as closely as possible that tracks cannabis cultivators, producers and distributors, cannabinoid drugmakers, fertilizer producers, and tobacco companies.

But there's an interesting catch behind its "inception." The Alternative Agroscience ETF won't really be a new ETF at all. ETF Managers Group is switching the focus and tracking index of an existing ETF, the Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: LARE), which tracks the Solactive benchmark of real estate in Mexico and Brazil, to an ETF that predominantly follows cannabis companies.

[...] According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the switch to a cannabis-based index will occur on Dec. 26, so there's still a few weeks to go before investors will have an ETF that truly tracks marijuana stocks.

http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/20/say-hello-to-very-first-marijuana-etf-can-buy-in-u-s.html

What is an ETF? "An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a marketable security that tracks an index, a commodity, bonds, or a basket of assets like an index fund. Unlike mutual funds, an ETF trades like a common stock on a stock exchange. ETFs experience price changes throughout the day as they are bought and sold. ETFs typically have higher daily liquidity and lower fees than mutual fund shares, making them an attractive alternative for individual investors."

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/etf.asp

Original Submission


«  Texas Congressman Claims to be a Victim of "Revenge Porn"
USA to Get its First Marijuana ETF | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @11:56PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, @11:56PM (#601191)

    It's not going to be just a few mostly-harmless stoners, paranoid and not caring about life.

    It's going to be aggressive lifestyle marketing campaigns. It'll be the same as how companies push cars, soda, shoes, alcohol, etc.

    There will be pot for every imaginable market segment, with potential buyers secretly categorized in every possible way, from the innocuous to the offensive: baby boomers, high school students, women, bikers, lesbians, bears, college students, athletes, soy boys, Trump voters, Trump haters, military, blacks, busy parents, airline pilots...

    We're letting this get started, and it's going to fuck us over.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 25, @12:03AM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 25, @12:03AM (#601195) Journal

    Although it can be said about any stock market play, this one seems more than a little suspect.

    Most Legal Grow ops are state corporations at best, and as likely to be partnerships that do not issue stock. Those that do issue stock are likely to be traded over the Cafe Table at 3pm on any random Tuesday by invitation only.

    So where are they getting stock quote data?

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(1)