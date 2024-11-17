Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

The FBI Released a Letter That May be From Hijacker D.B. Cooper

posted by takyon on Saturday November 25, @03:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the mysterious! dept.
News

realDonaldTrump writes:

FBI releases 1971 letter that D.B. Cooper sleuth says could be from notorious hijacker

Newly released FBI documents pertaining to the D.B. Cooper hijacking case include a letter that may only deepen the mystery surrounding the notorious unsolved crime which marks its 46th anniversary this week. "I knew from the start that I wouldn't be caught," says the undated, typewritten letter from a person claiming to be the man who said he had a bomb and commandeered a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland to Seattle on Nov. 24, 1971. After releasing passengers and crew members, the man then ordered the pilots to fly to Mexico, only to parachute out the back door somewhere over Washington's rugged wooded terrain with $200,000.

"I didn't rob Northwest Orient because I thought it would be romantic, heroic or any of the other euphemisms that seem to attach themselves to situations of high risk," he said. "I'm no modern-day Robin Hood. Unfortunately (I) do have only 14 months to live."

The carbon-copy letter was turned over to the FBI three weeks after the hijacking by The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and the Seattle Times, which were each mailed a copy and published stories about its contents. The letter was in an envelope with a greater Seattle area postmark.

Last month, the FBI released a copy of the letter that was sent to The Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by acclaimed D.B. Cooper sleuth Tom Colbert, a Los Angeles TV and film producer. He believes the letter is real. "We have no doubt it's from Cooper and the reason is that he cites he left no fingerprints on the plane," he said. "The reason that's critical is because it's absolutely true. There were no prints found in the back of plane," Colbert said. "They found 11 partial prints that's all, sides, fingers, tips and palm. But no prints of value were found."

More about D.B. Cooper. Also at Newsweek and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Previously: D.B. Cooper: Case Closed

Original Submission


«  Yuri Milner Considering Privately Funded Mission to Enceladus

Related Stories

D.B. Cooper: Case Closed 9 comments

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.fbi.gov/about-us/history/famous-cases/d.b.-cooper-hijacking

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2016/07/12/the-d-b-cooper-case-has-baffled-the-fbi-for-45-years-now-it-may-never-be-solved/

After one of "the longest and most exhaustive investigations" in FBI history, the D.B. Cooper skyjacking case has been closed, with no resolution. From the FBI Press Release:

Following one of the longest and most exhaustive investigations in our history, on July 8, 2016, the FBI redirected resources allocated to the D.B. Cooper case in order to focus on other investigative priorities. During the course of the 45-year NORJAK investigation, the FBI exhaustively reviewed all credible leads, coordinated between multiple field offices to conduct searches, collected all available evidence, and interviewed all identified witnesses. Over the years, the FBI has applied numerous new and innovative investigative techniques, as well as examined countless items at the FBI Laboratory. Evidence obtained during the course of the investigation will now be preserved for historical purposes at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Original Submission

The FBI Released a Letter That May be From Hijacker D.B. Cooper | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @03:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @03:30AM (#601237)

    Your great but BD Cooper is greater !

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @03:34AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @03:34AM (#601239)

    The Wikipedia page on him [wikipedia.org] says he was smart--though probably not smart enough.

    Cooper was shrewd.
    He demanded four parachutes to force the assumption that he might compel one or more hostages to jump with him, thus ensuring he would not be deliberately supplied with sabotaged equipment.

    He chose a 727-100 aircraft because it was ideal for a bail-out escape, due not only to its aft airstair, but also the high, aftward placement of all three engines, which allowed a reasonably safe jump without risk of immediate incineration by jet exhaust.

    It had "single-point fueling" capability, a recent innovation that allowed all tanks to be refueled rapidly through a single fuel port.
    It also had the ability (unusual for a commercial jet airliner) to remain in slow, low-altitude flight without stalling; and Cooper knew how to control its air speed and altitude without entering the cockpit, where he could have been overpowered by the three pilots.

    In addition, Cooper was familiar with important details, such as the appropriate flap setting of 15 degrees (which was unique to that aircraft), and the typical refueling time.

    He knew that the aft airstair could be lowered during flight--a fact never disclosed to civilian flight crews, since there was no situation on a passenger flight that would make it necessary--and that its operation, by a single switch in the rear of the cabin, could not be overridden from the cockpit.

    OTOH

    He also failed to bring or request a helmet, chose to jump {animation] [blogspot.com] with the older and technically inferior of the two primary parachutes supplied to him, and jumped into a -70 °F (-57 °C) wind chill without proper protection against the extreme cold.

    The FBI speculated from the beginning that Cooper did not survive his jump.
    [...]
      - Aircraft modifications

    In the wake of multiple "copycat" hijackings in 1972, the FAA required that all Boeing 727 aircraft be fitted with a device, later dubbed the "Cooper vane" [soylentnews.org] [image] [blogspot.com], that prevents lowering of the aft airstair during flight.

    Also mandated as a direct result of the hijacking was the installation of peepholes in all cockpit doors, making it possible for the cockpit crew to observe events in the passenger cabin with the cockpit door closed.

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

(1)