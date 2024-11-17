from the because-I-can dept.
https://hackaday.com/2017/11/24/modder-puts-computer-inside-a-power-supply/
When building a custom computer rig, most people put the SMPS power supply inside the computer case. [James] a.k.a [Aibohphobia] a.k.a [fearofpalindromes] turned it inside out, and built the STX160.0 – a full-fledged gaming computer stuffed inside a ATX power supply enclosure.
While Small Form Factor (SFF) computers are nothing new, his build packs a powerful punch in a small enclosure and is a great example of computer modding, hacker ingenuity and engineering.
The finished computer uses a Mini-ITX form factor motherboard with Intel i5 6500T quad-core 2.2GHz processor, EVGA GTX 1060 SC graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 250GB SSD, WiFi card and two USB ports — all powered from a 160 W AC-DC converter. Its external dimensions are the same as an ATX-EPS power supply at 150 L x 86 H x 230 D mm. The STX160.0 is mains utility powered and not from an external brick, which [James] feels would have been cheating.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday November 25, @06:04AM
And here's my radiator [hardkernel.com]. 5 years old but still much faster than certain too-popular-for-their-worth SoCs from last year.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Saturday November 25, @06:17AM
Little smaller than my Advantech UNO-3072LA [ibb.co]. Has three boards, CoM with the actual CPU/chipset/memory (Single core Atom w/2GB). Then a standardized mezzanine connector to a motherboard with CF, SATA, USB, and the I/O ports. Then a PCI carrier that plugs into the motherboard. 24V DC power required.
If only they made an ITX case similar to this style of UNO instead of their own form factor with a CoM (computer on module). Just mount your ITX board sideways, use a heat pipe setup to get the heat to the heat sink under the motherboard and then a PCI riser with one or more slots with a PCI bridge chip. I really like the "Every port on the front" setup. Really neat form factor.
