Laptops Are Great. But Not During a Lecture or a Meeting.

posted by janrinok on Saturday November 25, @06:53AM
from the gall-ink-and-parchment dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes in with an interesting piece from https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/22/business/laptops-not-during-lecture-or-meeting.html:

Step into any college lecture hall and you are likely to find a sea of students typing away at open, glowing laptops as the professor speaks. But you won't see that when I'm teaching.

Though I make a few exceptions, I generally ban electronics, including laptops, in my classes and research seminars.

That may seem extreme. After all, with laptops, students can, in some ways, absorb more from lectures than they can with just paper and pen. They can download course readings, look up unfamiliar concepts on the fly and create an accurate, well-organized record of the lecture material. All of that is good.

But a growing body of evidence shows that over all, college students learn less when they use computers or tablets during lectures. They also tend to earn worse grades. The research is unequivocal: Laptops distract from learning, both for users and for those around them. It's not much of a leap to expect that electronics also undermine learning in high school classrooms or that they hurt productivity in meetings in all kinds of workplaces.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @07:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @07:20AM (#601290)

    Lecture hall is an altar, you are a sacrifice.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday November 25, @07:43AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Saturday November 25, @07:43AM (#601294) Homepage Journal

    not very successfully: I kept attempting to take a UCSC algorithms course but repeatedly had to drop it when work got too busy.

    I was the only one in the class who was taking notes in a notebook, by writing them by hand.

    Everyone else used a laptop. I'm quite a fast typist but I can't see how anyone can take notes by typing them.

    I never read my notes, but I take them religiously. The reason is that taking notes increases my understanding of the lecture.

