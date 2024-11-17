from the forget-the-puncture-kit,-give-me-a-welding-torch dept.
Chainmail tires re-invent the wheel to get future NASA rovers rolling.
NASA has developed chainmail tires with a memory and thinks they'll do the trick for future rovers.
As readers of The Register's coverage of the Curiosity Rover may recall, the vehicle has experienced considerable wheel damage that has led to changes to its route in 2014 and a 2017 software update to preserve the wheels and provide better grip.
Throw in the fact that it's not yet possible to send a spare wheel to Mars and have it fitted, and NASA has a clear need for more robust tires.
Enter a technology called "spring tires" that use a tubular structure of steel mesh – think tire-shaped chainmail - to cushion rovers as they roll. Spring tires have many fine qualities as the mesh forms a pattern that provides good grip on many surfaces. Mesh is also light by nature and can survive some damage. But spring tires don't deform well: if one rolls over a sharp rock, it can acquire a dent - or "plastic deformation" as NASA boffins put it.
The tires use a nickel titanium alloy that can endure plastic deformation.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 25, @08:03AM (1 child)
Why not?
Maybe they should develop a Rover Service Rover. And maybe design new Rovers to be serviced.
Especially if they are all going to out-live their design life. (Curiosity is 5 years into its planned 2 year mission.)
How can we seriously be discussing sending people to mars if a little problem with a wheel can't be foreseen and fix sent.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 25, @08:39AM
I'm thinking it will cost no less than $500 million to use a new rover flown to Mars for the purpose of changing the tires on Curiosity. Better just to build future rovers with these new tires. Starting with Mars 2020 [wikipedia.org] which is launching in July 2020. NASA should be hounded repeatedly on whether Mars 2020 will use the chainmail tires instead of the originally planned ones. They were the ones who touted their chainmail tire breakthrough after all.
Where we should have serviceability is our space telescopes. The James Webb Space Telescope is not designed to be serviceable. It will eventually run out of fuel for station keeping [nasa.gov]. Can a small spacecraft be sent to refuel JWST towards the end of its life anyway? Let's hope so. Although better telescopes than JWST will eventually be sent into space, old [wikipedia.org] and partially-broken [wikipedia.org] telescopes still get used as much as possible. There's an essentially infinite number of stars, galaxies, and other objects to point your telescope at, and making repeated or continuous observations can reveal planets, flares, etc.
