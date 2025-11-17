Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020

posted by mrpg on Saturday November 25, @02:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the bye-bi-os dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Sulla

Intel is planning to end "legacy BIOS" support in their new platforms by 2020 in requiring UEFI Class 3 or higher.

Making rounds this weekend is a slide deck from the recent UEFI Plugfest. Brian Richardson of Intel talked about the "last mile" barriers to removing legacy BIOS support from systems.

By 2020, they will be supporting no less than UEFI Class 3, which means only UEFI support and no more legacy BIOS or CSM compatibility support mode. But that's not going to force on UEFI Secure Boot unconditionally: Secure Boot enabled is considered UEFI Class 3+.

Intel hasn't removed legacy BIOS / CSM support yet due to many customers' software packages still relying upon legacy BIOS, among other reasons. Removing the legacy BIOS support will mitigate some security risks, needs less validation by vendors, allows for supporting more modern technologies, etc.

Source: Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020

Original Submission


«  Washington State Panel Outlines Risk of Oil-by-rail Terminal
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.