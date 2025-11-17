Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat

posted by martyb on Saturday November 25, @05:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the trying-to-sink-the-other-guy's-boat-so-yours-will-float dept.
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat

Mike Molson Hart, who sells toys on Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace, realized earlier this month something was amiss. His company's popular disc-shaped plastic building set, called Brain Flakes, had dropped precipitously in the ranks of Amazon's best-selling toys as the critical gift-giving season approached.

He visited the product page on Amazon.com and suspected he was the victim of "sniping," when one merchant sabotages another by hiring people to leave critical reviews of their goods and then voting those reviews as being helpful, making them the most prominent feedback seen by shoppers. Freelancers in China and Bangladesh willing to do this for $10 an hour are easily found online. Even though the toy has a 4.8 star rating out of 5 based on more than 1,100 reviews, shoppers first see a string of critical one-star reviews and many may get scared away.

Original Submission


«  Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @05:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @05:16PM (#601430)

    For Americans for minimum wage you assholes, I'd easily put in long days do that job.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @06:20PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @06:20PM (#601445)

      If you polish up your English, they may hire you.

(1)