Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Black Friday Makes Jeff Bezos a $100 Billion Man

posted by martyb on Saturday November 25, @07:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the Should-I-buy-16K-Steve-Austins-or-14K-Jaime-Sommers? dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Shares of Amazon rose enough to make Jeff Bezos worth an estimated $100.3 billion:

The Amazon.com Inc. founder's fortune is up $2.4 billion to $100.3 billion, as the online retailer's shares jumped more than 2 percent on optimism for Black Friday sales. Online purchases for the day are up 18.4 percent over last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics, and investors are betting the company will take an outsized share of online spending over the gifting season.

The $100 billion milestone makes Bezos, 53, the first billionaire to build a 12-figure net worth since 1999, when Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates hit the mark.

Meanwhile, Amazon merchants are scrambling to cheat each other as they peck at Bezos's scraps. Even (e-)books aren't safe.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat

Related Stories

Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat 5 comments

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Amazon Merchants Continue to Find Ways to Cheat

Mike Molson Hart, who sells toys on Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace, realized earlier this month something was amiss. His company's popular disc-shaped plastic building set, called Brain Flakes, had dropped precipitously in the ranks of Amazon's best-selling toys as the critical gift-giving season approached.

He visited the product page on Amazon.com and suspected he was the victim of "sniping," when one merchant sabotages another by hiring people to leave critical reviews of their goods and then voting those reviews as being helpful, making them the most prominent feedback seen by shoppers. Freelancers in China and Bangladesh willing to do this for $10 an hour are easily found online. Even though the toy has a 4.8 star rating out of 5 based on more than 1,100 reviews, shoppers first see a string of critical one-star reviews and many may get scared away.

Original Submission

Black Friday Makes Jeff Bezos a $100 Billion Man | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday November 25, @07:33PM

    by BsAtHome (889) on Saturday November 25, @07:33PM (#601468)

    So, if I get this right, I can buy Jeff Bezos if I put down roughly $100e9?

    I guess I have to have a chat with my financial backers. I've always wanted to own a billionaire.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @07:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @07:35PM (#601469)

    The new Axis of Evil

(1)