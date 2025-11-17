from the Open-and-shut-case? dept.
The Story
I was asked to take care of a security challange - setup Redis replication between two VMs over the internet.
The VMs were in different continents, so I had keep the bandwidth impact to a minimum. I thought of 3 options:
stunnel, which uses tunnels TCP connections via SSL
SSH, which has TCP tunneling over it's secure channel (amongst its weponary)
OpenVPN, which is designed to encapsulate, encrypt and compress traffic among two machines
I quickly dropped stunnel because its setup is nontrivial compared to the other two (no logging, no init file...), and decided to test SSH and OpenVPN.
I was sure that when it comes to speed, OpenVPN will be the best, because:
The first Google results say so (and they even look credible)
Logic dictates that SSH tunneling will suffer from TCP over TCP, since SSH runs over TCP, [while] OpenVPN, being a VPN software, is solely designed to move packets from one place to another.
I was so sure of that, that I almost didn't test [but, after testing, the results showed that as] long as you only need one TCP port forwarded, SSH is a much faster choice, because it has less overhead. I was quite surprised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @10:04PM
SSH: 1995
OpenVPN: 2001
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 25, @10:14PM (2 children)
SSH also supports compression. It makes a huge difference. Most people run it by default.
I have no idea what he means by tcp over tcp, and I doubt he does either.
VPNs are simply encrypted data streams traveling via TCP/ip.
Oddly enough that's true of SSH as well.
Why did he post this? He failed his challenge and then exposes his ignorance?
VPN seem to be the modern answer to everything. Only tool is a hammer - So every problem must be a nail.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @10:30PM (1 child)
The ssh manual mentions overhead for TCP tunnels, but the guy is indeed forwarding just one port.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 25, @10:51PM
Guy should have just used socat. Forwarding one port is what socat is good at. But oh noes, don't make a young kid use the command line like an old neckbeard. Youth doesn't get paid shittons of money for fucking simple effective solutions to problems.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday November 25, @10:31PM
If you care about speed, you always benchmark. Case in point: ATAoE stuff keep advertising very low overhead, both CPU and bandwidth, yadda yadda. Thus, it should win handily over NBD, right? Especially if you hit a bug in NBD that makes it work only over IPv6 for you, for a total overhead of 60 bytes more than ATAoE. Ie, in theory, NBD should get at most 96% of ATAoE's speed, right?
Test setup:
Server: QNAP253a, rotating rust, Debian stretch. Client 1: Pine64 with dwmac-sun8i network driver, Debian unstable. Client 2: my regular amd64 desktop, Debian unstable. All nodes have 1GBe, clients tested separately. Same ethernet segment, one hub between the machines, two more hubs exist in the house. Network is quiescent (ie, nothing more than ssh keepalives and the like). All tests repeated at least 5 times (and no real variance was noticed). vblade vs nbd-server.
In linear transfers, NBD gets solid 106 MB/s both read and write, ATAoE 40 MB/s. Random transfers obviously less, but with about the same ratio (exact numbers vary by test pattern).
Both protocols used their software's defaults, naive changes to available knobs didn't reveal any obvious problems with ATAoE. At this, I stopped testing and went with NBD.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
