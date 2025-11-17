The Story

I was asked to take care of a security challange - setup Redis replication between two VMs over the internet.

The VMs were in different continents, so I had keep the bandwidth impact to a minimum. I thought of 3 options:

stunnel, which uses tunnels TCP connections via SSL

SSH, which has TCP tunneling over it's secure channel (amongst its weponary)

OpenVPN, which is designed to encapsulate, encrypt and compress traffic among two machines

I quickly dropped stunnel because its setup is nontrivial compared to the other two (no logging, no init file...), and decided to test SSH and OpenVPN.

I was sure that when it comes to speed, OpenVPN will be the best, because:

The first Google results say so (and they even look credible)

http://superuser.com/a/238801

http://security.stackexchange.com/a/68367

http://support.vpnsecure.me/articles/tips-tricks/comparison-chart-openvpn-pptp-ssh-tunnel

Logic dictates that SSH tunneling will suffer from TCP over TCP, since SSH runs over TCP, [while] OpenVPN, being a VPN software, is solely designed to move packets from one place to another.

I was so sure of that, that I almost didn't test [but, after testing, the results showed that as] long as you only need one TCP port forwarded, SSH is a much faster choice, because it has less overhead. I was quite surprised.