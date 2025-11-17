With Christmas almost upon us and "pester season" in full swing, we thought it high time to have a prod at some of the connected toys that'll inevitably end up nestled beneath trees across the nation in just a few weeks time.

We've been working in collaboration with Which? to review the Furby Connect from Hasbro, which is currently priced at around £32.00, and comes with a smartphone app that offers to "connect you to a world of surprises."

The idea of Furbies being sold with companion apps is not a new one: the Furby Connect's predecessor, the Furby Boom, also featured an accompanying app, however communication between it and the Furby was accomplished by means of high-frequency audio. This time around, Hasbro have equipped the Furby Connect with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection, allowing it to interface more reliably with its companion app - named "Furby Connect World"