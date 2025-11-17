from the quantum-leap dept.
https://amosbbatto.wordpress.com/2017/11/21/mozilla-market-share/
When Firefox was introduced in 2004, it was designed to be a lean and optimized web browser, based on the bloated code from the Mozilla Suite. Between 2004 and 2009, many considered Firefox to be the best web browser, since it was faster, more secure, offered tabbed browsing and was more customizable through extensions than Microsoft's Internet Explorer. When Chrome was introduced in 2008, it took many of Firefox's best ideas and improved on them. Since 2010, Chrome has eaten away at Firefox's market share, relegating Firefox to a tiny niche of free software enthusiasts and tinkerers who like the customization of its XUL extensions.
According to StatCounter, Firefox's market share of web browsers has fallen from 31.8% in December 2009 to just 6.1% today. Firefox can take comfort in the fact that it is now virtually tied with its former arch-nemesis, Internet Explorer and its variants. All of Microsoft's browsers only account for 6.2% of current web browsing according to StatCounter. Microsoft has largely been replaced by Google, whose web browsers now controls 56.5% of the market. Even worse, is the fact that the WebKit engine used by Google now represents over 83% of web browsing, so web sites are increasingly focusing on compatibility with just one web engine. While Google and Apple are more supportive of W3C and open standards than Microsoft was in the late 90s, the web is increasingly being monopolized by one web engine and two companies, whose business models are not always based on the best interests of users or their rights.
(Score: 2, Informative) by idetuxs on Sunday November 26, @04:02AM
Firefox clearly improved (probably too late), but they reset all the configurations again! [soylentnews.org] this happened to me when upgrading to Quantum. That's really unexpected. WHY!?
Just wanted to vent that.
Cheers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday November 26, @04:15AM (1 child)
57 was a definite an immediately obvious improvement.
It loads as fast as most of the Chromium clones, and perhaps uses less memory. Too hard to actually measure.
So the die-hard Foxians will return, but they never really left. The problem is Mozilla will once again fuck it up. Again.
They've let their code for over the years waiting for this engine. It's a big improvement. But you gotta believe the Chromium guys have been keeping their powder dry sitting on a few speed improvements of their own.
And they are starting to run out of other people's money to spend.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 26, @04:41AM
Some headlines I grabbed earlier today for this story:
Firefox Quantum Isn't Just "Copying" Chrome: It's Much More Powerful [howtogeek.com]
If you're worried about being hacked online, it might be time to ditch Google Chrome [express.co.uk]
CIAO, CHROME: FIREFOX QUANTUM IS THE BROWSER BUILT FOR 2017 [wired.com]
They will need a lot of such headlines to claw back that market share.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by terrab0t on Sunday November 26, @04:41AM
People only left Firefox because they had a compelling reason to: Chrome was much faster and more responsive. This new version of Firefox may finally be as good as Chrome, but not better. For an average user there is no reason to make the effort to switch back.
Personally, if this new version doesn’t show any big problems I’ll switch back. Firefox has a few basic features I like. I like the bookmarks bar that you can drag things to—choosing a bookmark folder is slow in Chrome. I like that you can move the mouse to the top to see your tabs in full screen mode.
Reply to This