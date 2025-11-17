17/11/25/1659205 story
from the Atticus-Finch dept.
The rise of a new species of finch has been observed on a Galapagos island:
A population of finches on the Galapagos has been discovered in the process of becoming a new species.
This is the first example of speciation that scientists have been able to observe directly in the field.
Researchers followed the entire population of finches on a tiny Galapagos island called Daphne Major, for many years, and so they were able to watch the speciation in progress.
The research was published in the journal Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao4593] [DX].
Also at BGR and Phys.org (heavy on comments).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @05:08AM (1 child)
If anything, it highlights what a nebulous concept "species" is.
I am talking to you, kiwis. Lay off the sheep.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 26, @06:09AM
I think applied towards humanity a comparison between colonists and Abbos would have been a better comparison they are considered to be the same "species," right?
Anyway, I have to call bullshit on your sheep-fucking claim -- aren't the Scotsman the true original sheep-fuckers?
