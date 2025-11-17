Stories
New Species of Finch Develops in Two Generations

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 26, @04:58AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

The rise of a new species of finch has been observed on a Galapagos island:

A population of finches on the Galapagos has been discovered in the process of becoming a new species.

This is the first example of speciation that scientists have been able to observe directly in the field.

Researchers followed the entire population of finches on a tiny Galapagos island called Daphne Major, for many years, and so they were able to watch the speciation in progress.

The research was published in the journal Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao4593] [DX].

Also at BGR and Phys.org (heavy on comments).

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @05:08AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @05:08AM (#601605)

    If anything, it highlights what a nebulous concept "species" is.

    I am talking to you, kiwis. Lay off the sheep.

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 26, @06:09AM

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 26, @06:09AM (#601628) Homepage Journal

      I think applied towards humanity a comparison between colonists and Abbos would have been a better comparison they are considered to be the same "species," right?

      Anyway, I have to call bullshit on your sheep-fucking claim -- aren't the Scotsman the true original sheep-fuckers?

