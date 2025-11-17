Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

IceCube Measures the Interaction of Neutrinos With Earth

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 26, @07:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the neutrino-rap dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The IceCube experiment in Antarctica has found that the Earth absorbs high-energy neutrinos:

Thanks to work at the IceCube instrument in Antarctica, we have learned that Earth has an appetite for high-energy neutrinos: they're more likely to be "swallowed" by the planet in collisions with matter than those at lower energies.

The bad news: sorry about "new physics" expectations. The result is in line with the boring old Standard Model of physics, and the observations seem to rule out more exotic theories involving compact spatial dimensions or the still-hypothetical leptoquark.

[...] The IceCube experiment was first frozen in 2010, and since then its 5,160 basketball-sized detectors have sought out tiny blue flashes of Cherenkov radiation emitted when a neutrino collides with the ice and releases particles such as muons.

In the Nature paper, the IceCube collaboration examined around 10,800 neutrino-related interactions to estimate the objects' direction of travel and energy.

Also at Interactions.org.

Measurement of the multi-TeV neutrino interaction cross-section with IceCube using Earth absorption (DOI: 10.1038/nature24459) (DX)

Original Submission


«  New Species of Finch Develops in Two Generations
IceCube Measures the Interaction of Neutrinos With Earth | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)