Germany to Cut Green Forest for Brown Coal

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 25, @11:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the hypocritic-oath dept.
News

frojack writes:

According to the AP, NY Times and a boat load of other AP carriers, the country boasting the loudest about how much of their energy needs are fulfilled by renewable sources, coal may be about to win out over one of the oldest forests still standing in Germany:

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany says an ancient forest near the Belgian border can be chopped down to make way for a coal strip mine.

Cologne's administrative court ruled Friday against a legal complaint brought by the environmental group BUND that wanted to halt the clearance of much of the Hambach forest.

Hambach forest has become a focus of environmental protests against the expansion of a vast mine that supplies much of the coal used in nearby power plants.

The coal, a light brown variety called lignite, is considered one of the most polluting forms of fossil fuel.

Meanwhile their reactors are being systematically shut down and dismantled. But dirty coal use shows almost no decline.

Original Submission


