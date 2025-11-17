17/11/25/1824215 story
An unidentified 36-year-old man who owns a Bitcoin account has lost more than 100,000 euros ($117,000) worth of Bitcoins while he was logged in on a public wireless network in a restaurant in Vienna, Austria.
The Austrian police, however, claimed that they are still investigating whether the victim's account was already hacked before he opened his account on the unsecured network, CBS reports.
This latest case reflects the growing concern over the security of digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst their growing popularity as a mode of payment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @01:47PM
Duh. It's far less safe than most any other currency or precious metal I can think of. Most people are in it because they are speculators. Bit coin is not safe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @01:51PM
Who'd a thunk it?
