Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

A Growing Number Of Young Americans Are Leaving Desk Jobs To Farm

posted by mrpg on Sunday November 26, @04:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the count-me-in dept.
Career & Education

janrinok writes:

Original URL: A growing number of young Americans are leaving desk jobs to farm

Liz Whitehurst dabbled in several careers before she ended up here, crating fistfuls of fresh-cut arugula in the early-November chill.

The hours were better at her nonprofit jobs. So were the benefits. But two years ago, the 32-year-old Whitehurst — who graduated from a liberal arts college and grew up in the Chicago suburbs — abandoned Washington for this three-acre farm in Upper Marlboro, Md.

[...] This new generation can't hope to replace the numbers that farming is losing to age. But it is already contributing to the growth of the local-food movement and could help preserve the place of midsize farms in the rural landscape.

"We're going to see a sea change in American agriculture as the next generation gets on the land," said Kathleen Merrigan, the head of the Food Institute at George Washington University and a deputy secretary at the Department of Agriculture under President Barack Obama. "The only question is whether they'll get on the land, given the challenges."

The number of farmers age 25 to 34 grew 2.2 percent between 2007 and 2012, according to the 2014 USDA census, a period when other groups of farmers — save the oldest — shrunk by double digits. In some states, such as California, Nebraska and South Dakota, the number of beginning farmers has grown by 20 percent or more.

Original Submission


«  Bitcoin Account Holder Loses $100K Over Public Wireless Network
A Growing Number Of Young Americans Are Leaving Desk Jobs To Farm | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Sunday November 26, @04:45PM

    by idiot_king (6587) on Sunday November 26, @04:45PM (#601761)

    ...of the upcoming American Workers Revolution against the Trumpenfurher's Nazi Hordes of Evil??
    This communist can only dream...

(1)