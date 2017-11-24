from the anyone-remember-privacy? dept.
A new Free and Open-Source project called "Exodus" scans Android apps and already has found many advertising trackers:
"Researchers at Yale Privacy Lab and French nonprofit Exodus Privacy have documented the proliferation of tracking software on smartphones, finding that weather, flashlight, rideshare, and dating apps, among others, are infested with dozens of different types of trackers collecting vast amounts of information to better target advertising.
Exodus security researchers identified 44 trackers in more than 300 apps for Google's Android smartphone operating system. The apps, collectively, have been downloaded billions of times. Yale Privacy Lab, within the university's law school, is working to replicate the Exodus findings and has already released reports on 25 of the trackers.
Yale Privacy Lab researchers have only been able to analyze Android apps, but believe many of the trackers also exist on iOS, since companies often distribute for both platforms. To find trackers, the Exodus researchers built a custom auditing platform for Android apps, which searched through the apps for digital "signatures" distilled from known trackers. A signature might be a tell-tale set of keywords or string of bytes found in an app file, or a mathematically-derived "hash" summary of the file itself.
The findings underscore the pervasiveness of tracking despite a permissions system on Android that supposedly puts users in control of their own data. They also highlight how a large and varied set of firms are working to enable tracking."
The statement by Yale Privacy Lab summarizes the situation, and the story has seen coverage by Cory Doctorow and Le Monde. Private search engine Qwant has removed trackers in its app and Protonmail is under fire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @08:06PM (1 child)
Privacy Badger https://www.eff.org/privacybadger [eff.org] includes this FAQ/answer:
Maybe there will be an Android version at some point?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday November 26, @08:52PM
Not even remotely germane to the article at hand.
These trackers are not using browsers. They are phoning home directly. Weather, rideshare, and dating apps, social media, ANYTHING that is allowed to access the TCP stack, for what ever reason, probably has this crap built in.
Easy way to find your own likely culprits: Go reset the permissions of all apps, (or at least remove network access permissions). Then just open the ones you use, email, browsers, etc, and re-grant them access to the network. Over the next week you will be bombarded to allow network access to dozens of apps that you use occasional (perhaps unknowingly), all requesting network access. Each time you get nagged, ask yourself "Does this flashlight app have any valid reason to access the net?". If not junk it and get a different app.
At least that will narrow down your leakers to those you EXPECT to talk to the net. But It still won't let you know if the ones you expect to talk to the net are also sending tokens and trackers beyond what is necessary for performing their advertised purpose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @08:09PM (3 children)
They might not be tracking you, but they do have to censor search results to comply with their laws. Tracking is not our only issue. The entire internet is too centralized. We need to make it more ad hoc and P2P. This will clear up a lot of problems regarding censorship, access, and tracking.
As an aside, can't tracking be simply sniffed out of network traffic? And is there an available firewall that can block an app's internet connection entirely?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday November 26, @08:38PM (2 children)
How will that solve anything? A tracker built into an android app is already just as likely to phone home to a static IP as it is to a DNS name.
And the home address of the mothership is as likely to be the same address that services the app's primary purpose (such as a weather site).
So the app hangs a token on the weather data request, and along with your current position, the token encodes phone number, device id, name, and every thing else the app can get its hands on.
How does changing how the internet works fix that? It encourages that in spades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 26, @08:52PM (1 child)
Well, that's what the firewall and a good sniffer is supposed to fix. Ad hoc and P2P will still help to mitigate censorship and access issues. Private connections can still be established. Nobody will be able to shut down your VPN, because we would have various alternatives to the local ISP (island hop to somebody else's), or at least provide enough separation to make tracking impractical.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday November 26, @08:55PM
None of that stuff is the issue under discussion. You want to design a workable alternative to tcp/ip be my guest. Post back in 20 years with your first working beta.
