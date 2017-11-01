Experimental support for Microsoft's Linux containers on Windows (LCOW) feature has been available for Windows Server 1709 via the Docker EE "Preview" release. The same functionality is now available for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update with the release of Docker for Windows 17.11. In fact, it's been available since Docker for Windows 17.10.

That's right. Docker for Windows can run Linux or Windows containers, with support for Linux containers via a Hyper-V Moby Linux VM (as of Docker for Windows 17.10 this VM is based on LinuxKit).

When configured to use Linux containers for Windows, try running a simple Linux container:

When disabled, the existing options for switching between traditional Docker for Windows Linux containers and Windows containers will be available in the whale systray icon.

The LCOW feature is under active development.