from the which-did-you-vote-for dept.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/3/29/15100620/congress-fcc-isp-web-browsing-privacy-fire-sale
Republicans in Congress just voted to reverse a landmark FCC privacy rule that opens the door for ISPs to sell customer data. Lawmakers provided no credible reason for this being in the interest of Americans, except for vague platitudes about "consumer choice" and "free markets," as if consumers at the mercy of their local internet monopoly are craving to have their web history quietly sold to marketers and any other third party willing to pay.
The only people who seem to want this are the people who are going to make lots of money from it. (Hint: they work for companies like Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T.) Incidentally, these people and their companies routinely give lots of money to members of Congress.
So here [below in the article] is a list of the lawmakers who voted to betray you, and how much money they received from the telecom industry in their most recent election cycle.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Monday November 27, @02:53AM (2 children)
As someone who is an external observer to what is happening in the US, I have to say guys, the last eighteen months has been like a slow motion train wreck. It just keeps piling on and on - and each time another individual incident happens - like this for example - I keep thinking "That's it, it has to stop now... that's the end..." but somehow it just keeps on going and going.
Don't get me wrong, Europe has it's own mixed bag of shit-head-ery with Brexit, the German elections, Catalonia and all the usual eastern European facepalming, the Middle East is well... I don't think that is ever going to be resolved. Africa is sadly still quite full of tribal angst - but that is pretty much all one country against another - the partisan shenanigans going on in Washington really are exceptional.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Crash on Monday November 27, @03:06AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by rylyeh on Monday November 27, @03:12AM
Yes. This is what the conservative 'think-tanks' have given us. Corporate/Billionaire interest have 'Trumped' the interests of the people once again.
It's going to take years to undo this. Shit. 💩
“Don’t move,” he cautioned, “for in these rays we are able to be seen as well as to see.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @03:12AM
Satan: "But who would do such a thing?"
Counselor: "We'll do what we always do, use the Republicans!"
Family values, less government interference, Barely Legal in Alabama, Comcast will ream you a new one! Yes! All this and more, brought to you by the Republican Party! Naked Senators! Russian Collusion! Tax breaks for the 1%! But wait, there's more! Golf with Tiger Woods! Grabbing things by their, um, ok, not even I can keep this up. Republicans are the enemy of their own country. Time to re-elect them again, to prove that government is not the answer, and to prove that all my problems are do to illegal immigratories and sharia law.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 27, @03:15AM
Provided VPNs can be explained clearly enough, there are many who would subscribe to a VPN service whose exit node is in the EU.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This