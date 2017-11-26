Stories
Rapid Collapse of Antarctic Glaciers Could Flood Coastal Cities by the End of this Century

posted by mrpg on Monday November 27, @07:00AM
from the we-are-doomed dept.
Science

Whoever writes:

We may be headed for an ice apocalypse which could result in the flooding of coastal cities before the end of this century. Glaciers in Antarctica may break and release ice, exposing taller cliffs, resulting in faster melting.

"In the past few years, scientists have identified marine ice-cliff instability as a feedback loop that could kickstart the disintegration of the entire West Antarctic ice sheet this century — much more quickly than previously thought."

[...] A wholesale collapse of Pine Island and Thwaites would set off a catastrophe. Giant icebergs would stream away from Antarctica like a parade of frozen soldiers. All over the world, high tides would creep higher, slowly burying every shoreline on the planet, flooding coastal cities and creating hundreds of millions of climate refugees.

Original Submission


Rapid Collapse of Antarctic Glaciers Could Flood Coastal Cities by the End of this Century
  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @07:21AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @07:21AM (#601974)

    Here. [youtube.com]

    Suck my ice-berg-sized cock, you Script Kiddie crap.

    • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @07:34AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @07:34AM (#601979)

      coc not found

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday November 27, @07:40AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday November 27, @07:40AM (#601982) Journal

    So buy your grandkids a U-Haul gift certificate...

