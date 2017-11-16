from the oil-money dept.
For decades, proponents of oil and gas drilling have viewed Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as an area rich with natural resources that could help fuel the United States' drive for energy independence.
Now, Congress may be on the verge of finally handing them permission to deliver on an old Republican mantra: Drill, baby, drill.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 13-10 last week to approve a bill that would allow oil and gas exploration in the refuge’s 1.5-million-acre coastal plain. The measure will be added to the Senate’s tax-reform package that is expected to be put to a vote before the end of the year.
And:
Alaska drilling tucked into tax bill:
The multi-decade fight over allowing drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) could quickly be resolved if the GOP-controlled Congress approves the massive tax overhaul package. The bill includes language that opens up ANWR for drilling, and it will be taken up by the Senate this week, although the vote could be delayed if the Senate struggles to put together enough votes. The outcome of the legislation is unclear.
Also at Quad-Cities Online (opinion) and Alaska Public Radio
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @08:46AM (2 children)
If you are so concerned about the land, then buy it, and preserve it as you see fit; make an offer the owners cannot refuse.
When will you marxists learn??? Capitalism is your salvation!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @08:52AM (1 child)
Capitalism is your salvation!
make an offer the owners cannot refuse.
Absolutely! Either their brains or their signature will be on the contract... Indeed, it is capitalism in its purest, most naked form
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @09:30AM
You lunatic.
