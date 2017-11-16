For decades, proponents of oil and gas drilling have viewed Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as an area rich with natural resources that could help fuel the United States' drive for energy independence.

Now, Congress may be on the verge of finally handing them permission to deliver on an old Republican mantra: Drill, baby, drill.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 13-10 last week to approve a bill that would allow oil and gas exploration in the refuge’s 1.5-million-acre coastal plain. The measure will be added to the Senate’s tax-reform package that is expected to be put to a vote before the end of the year.