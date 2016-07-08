England's National Health Service is urging parents to get their children vaccinated for the flu ahead of the holiday season to protect grandparents and other vulnerable relatives:
Flu vaccines administered through a nasal spray rather than an injection have been rolled out this autumn for two and three-year-olds, and children in reception class and years one to four in primary school. Children are super-spreaders because of the greater likelihood of them contracting flu at nursery or school, where germs are passed on at a rapid rate. But only 18% of school-age children have had the nasal spray immunisation, according to the latest figures.
Prof Keith Willett, NHS England's medical director for acute care, said: "Flu can be spread more easily by children, especially to vulnerable relatives such as older grandparents, those with heart or lung conditions and pregnant family members. Last year, millions of people missed out on their free vaccination and yet it's one simple, common sense step to help us all stay healthy this winter."
With less than a month until Christmas, the NHS is urging parents to book their children in for the free vaccination to help curb infection over the festive season, when family get-togethers can spread the infection.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror (a tabloid) claims that Russian agents are spreading anti-vaccination propaganda in the UK in an effort to destabilize the country:
Russian cyber units are spreading false information about flu and measles jabs in the UK, experts warn. [Ed's Note: The current flu immunisation is applied via a nasal spray - there are no 'jabs' involved.] Vladimir Putin is believed to want to erode trust in US and European governments. The state-sponsored units are spreading the lies on social media to destabilise Britain, it is claimed. The Kremlin has previously been accused of attempting to influence Brexit and Scottish independence. Now, it is feared it is trying to create distrust over flu jabs and the MMR measles vaccine.
[...] Security services are so concerned over the threat to public health and security that Government departments have been ordered to monitor social media and flag up risky articles. Health chiefs have had emergency meetings over the spread "fake news" over vaccination campaigns. [...] We can reveal public health officials are investigating whether an outbreak of measles last week in Liverpool and Leeds was fuelled by parents not vaccinating children due to "false information read on the internet".
Also at BBC. BBC's collection of newspaper covers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @08:51PM (1 child)
Secretly, I want you to keep your filthy offspring away from me.
Oh, sure. I'll give him/her a hug and smile and play games, but deep down, I'm deeply upset that I have to pretend to be unaffected by their dripping noses and sticky fingers. BLECH!
Does it have to be that way, or do children just exhaust their caretakers to the point of slobbery?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @09:03PM
They exhaust them. My kids don't have sticky fingers or put them in their mouth anymore. I managed to parent them out of that behavior by being consistent in my messaging. If you aren't consistent, children either don't understand what you are telling them or do it out of spite. Of course, you have to be disciplined in your use of positive and negative reinforcement, along with positive and negative punishment. It seems to me that most parents don't do that anymore. The reason I suspect is that with mom and dad both working jobs now (or sbsentee) and less support systems available, that leaves the parents with less energy to properly parent. Parenting is work, but most people not actively doing it seem to forget that, pretend it isn't, or don't realize it is.
Yes, I understand the concept of picking your battles, but if you can't really fix the big stuff due to the above, you can't ever get to the small stuff.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday November 27, @08:56PM
Because blaming our own celebrities doesn't seem to work.
https://jezebel.com/heres-a-fairly-comprehensive-list-of-anti-vaccination-c-1714760128 [jezebel.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Monday November 27, @09:01PM (1 child)
This is where the article loses all credibility, because Putin is smart enough to know that US and European governments have lost the trust of their citizens all by themselves. There is absolutely no need for Russia to intervene.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @09:31PM
of course they have, but being pathological figures doing what someone else is telling them, their own character structures deny them access to this knowledge. so they project it onto someone they would like to take down. .. its like hillary accusing people of colluding with russia.. make them look away, by way of 'think of the children' rhetoric.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 27, @09:05PM (5 children)
Allowing hoards of terrorists into the county have done 100000x more to destabilize it than the stupid flu. This is just a lame attempt to get the money machine flu vaccine rolling at full speed and blame the evil russians if it isn't. Sign up for your dose of mercury now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @09:09PM (1 child)
Most certainly.
They seem to be at fault for everything these days.
[Citation needed.]
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 27, @09:32PM
Here's a citation..
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/vaccine/thimerosal.htm [cdc.gov]
Rather than call it Mercury, you know..something universally recognized as awful they renamed it Thimerosal. You'd really think this sort of thing would have been phased out with lead pipes. Heck, we don't even use Mercury in most thermometers anymore because it's awful stuff but according to the flu vaccine fundraising machine it's just dandy to inject into your veins.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Monday November 27, @09:12PM (1 child)
And that's on top of the absolutely idiotic notion that Person A not getting vaccinated somehow puts vaccinated Person B at risk.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Monday November 27, @09:18PM
Yes, that's the new myth. Because people noticed hey! these vaccines don't seem to do anything(or even worse--They make you sick) they swapped from "help yourself" to "you're killing vulnerable people if you don't inject your annual dose of mercury!"
(Score: 2) by Megahard on Monday November 27, @09:32PM
Odds of dying from influenza: 1 in 70
Odds of dying from a foreign terrorist: 1 in 45000
http://www.businessinsider.com/death-risk-statistics-terrorism-disease-accidents-2017-1 [businessinsider.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 27, @09:26PM
sounds like an old girlfriend.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 27, @09:30PM
He said there are some vaccines that are fantastic for CRIPPLING & killer diseases. And some that aren't. And the doctors that work with kids are cutting down a lot on the vaccines they give, cutting down on the second kind. And I thought, that's a great way to cut costs, this guy knows how we can save a lot of money. We need to do a lot of cuts, we're doing the biggest tax cut in history. And as you know, Ben is terrific with a knife. So I asked him to be my HHS guy. But he told me no! So I have him doing HUD instead. And he's doing a tremendous job.
