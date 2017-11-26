Stories
Deer in Multiple U.S. States Test Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, Leading to Restrictions

Multiple states are preparing measures to monitor chronic wasting disease in their deer populations:

Despite rain and snow, thousands of Michigan hunters dragged their deer to check stations to be tested for chronic wasting disease — a condition that comes from the same family as "mad cow" disease.

"I was amazed that we had 150 deer come through the check station on the first day of gun season in Montcalm County," said Chad Stewart, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deer specialist. "Given the Wednesday opener and the bad weather, I was blown away."

Dollars generated from deer licenses and hunting-related purchases bring in millions in matching funds for habitat restoration and endangered species. They also help fund the testing for CWD, a demon of a disease that has been identified in 11 free-ranging Michigan deer and is feared to be on the verge of crossing over to humans. It just might alter the way we hunt forever.

"When they look back on the history of deer management in Michigan, these years will be considered pivotal to the culture of deer hunting," said Stewart. "I don't want people to think it's a death sentence for deer management. For now, there will be changes and additional restrictions. Change is hard to adapt to."

Montana drafting plans for hunt to monitor deer disease

Chronic wasting disease has been slowly spreading among deer, elk and moose in the Rocky Mountains, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Symptoms include weight loss, listlessness and drooling.

Washington will restrict the import of deer carcasses from Montana.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 27, @10:19PM (2 children)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 27, @10:19PM (#602209) Homepage Journal

    I don’t approve of killing animals. But what else can you do to stop these types of things from happening? My sons love to hunt. They are members of the NRA, very proudly. I am a big believer in the Second Amendment. If Crooked Hillary had gotten to pick her judges, put them in the Supreme Court? The Second Amendment people, maybe would have done something. I don't know. But my sons are hunters, Eric is a hunter and I would say he puts it on a par with golf, if not ahead of golf. My other son, Don, is a hunter. They're great marksman, great shots, they love it. I don't do that. I like golf.

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 27, @10:28PM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Monday November 27, @10:28PM (#602210)

      Too many well structured sentences to be like the real Donald.

    • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 27, @10:35PM

      by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 27, @10:35PM (#602214)

      Don, this stuff isn't real, it's just a big hoax like global warming. Tell your sons to fearlessly do their hunting in northern Colorado, and make sure to enjoy the deer brains!

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 27, @10:36PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday November 27, @10:36PM (#602215) Homepage Journal

    The bastards!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @11:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @11:01PM (#602224)

    Venison will kill you, just like beef.

    So you want pork, go to Memphis. Nobody does pork rib better, absolutely no one.

    Oh, you think you know better, you think you know better than the King? The King? Fuck you.

    Elvis knew his pork ribs, and so do I.

    Long live the King.

