Microsoft Office now available on all Chromebooks
Microsoft has been testing out its Office apps on Chromebooks for the past year, but they've been mainly limited to Google's latest PixelBook device. It now appears that testing has concluded, and a number of Chromebooks are now reliably seeing the Office apps in the Google Play Store for Chromebooks. Chrome Unboxed reports that the apps are showing up on Samsung's Chromebook Pro, Acer's Chromebook 15, and Acer's C771.
The apps are Android versions of Office which include the same features you'd find on an Android tablet running Office. Devices like Asus' Chromebook Flip (with a 10.1-inch display) will get free access to Office on Chrome OS, but larger devices will need a subscription. Microsoft has a rule across Windows, iOS, and Android hardware that means devices larger than 10.1 inches need an Office 365 subscription to unlock the ability to create, edit, or print documents.
Do you have the desire to run PowerPoint on your Android smartphone? Good news:
Five weeks ago, we announced the Office for Android phone preview. We are so grateful to our preview users, and with their help we were able to test the apps on over 1,900 different Android phone models in 83 countries. During the preview, we heard from thousands of these users, and over the last few weeks we were able to incorporate a lot of their feedback into the apps we're launching today. For example, we made it easier to connect to other popular third-party storage offerings like Google Drive and Box, as well as many usability adjustments to make it easier to navigate commands within the apps.
You can download the Word for Android, Excel for Android and PowerPoint for Android apps from the Google Play store beginning today. We hope you enjoy using them as much as we enjoyed making them.
CodeWeavers reports
Gone are [...] the days that we hopelessly tried to register Microsoft Office 2013. You read that right, people. [On November 2], we successfully registered Microsoft Office 2013 in a CrossOver 16 alpha build. We [can] also:
- Open, create, edit, save, and print Microsoft office documents
- Activate a copy of Microsoft Office 2013 [with a] product key or a 365 subscription
- Use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Project
"Everyone at CodeWeavers is incredibly excited to see Microsoft Office 2013 installing, registering, and running in CrossOver. After four years of continued development, we are preparing to deliver support for the 2013 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Project in CrossOver 16 (due out later this year). And we hope that our development will continue making strides to include support for Outlook 2013 and Microsoft Office 2016 in the coming months." -- James Ramey, President
Martin Brinkmann at gHacks reports
LibreOffice 5.3 is the newest version of the popular open source Office suite, and one of the "most feature-rich releases in the history of the application".
The Office suite, available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, is now also available as a private cloud version, called LibreOffice Online.
LibreOffice, at is[sic] core, is an open source alternative to Microsoft Office. It features Writer, a text editing program similar to Word, Calc, the Excel equivalent, Impress which is similar to PowerPoint, and Draw, which enables you to create graphic documents.
LibreOffice 5.3 ships with a truckload of new features. One of the new features is a new experimental user interface called Notebookbar. This new interface resembles Office's ribbon UI, but is completely optional [submitters emphasis] right now.
In fact, the new user interface is not enabled by default, and if you don't look for it or know where to look, you will probably notice no difference at all to previous versions.
To enable the new Ribbon UI, select View > Toolbar Layout > Notebookbar. The UI you see on the screenshot above is enabled by default, but you may switch it using View > Notebookbar to either Contextual Groups or Contextual Single.
[...] One interesting option that the developers built-in to LibreOffice 5.3 is the ability to sign PDF documents, and to verify PDF document signatures.
[...] The Writer application got some exciting new features. It supports Table styles now for instance, and there is a new Page deck in the sidebar to customize the page settings quickly and directly.
There is also an option to use the new "go to page" box, and arrows in the drawing tools which were not available previously in Writer.
Calc got a new set of default cell styles offering "greater variety and better names", a new median function for pivot tables, and a new filter option when you are inserting functions to narrow down the selection.
The article also has 4 demo videos embedded.
In the comments there, Donutz notes that the Ribbon UI requires the Java Runtime Environment.
Oggy notes that the suite is available from PortableApps. (Martin's site is largely Windows-centric).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @11:50PM
Anything worth reading digitally should be written in plain text, or at most Web markup.
Anything worth reading analogically should be written with plain TeX.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @11:51PM
to open a non-trivial xls(x?) spreadsheet including inter-file links and other fun things:
Is Microsoft Office really needed anymore, outside of specific plugins (which probably don't work with 365 to begin with!) or intentionally broken office features between versions?
In my albeit limited experience, it has long since passed being a necessity.
If this is not actually true, can anyone provide citations of office files that only work on M$ Office, what version, how they fail with LibreOffice, and whether they work/are broken on Office 365?
