Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Coral Larvae Successfully Transplanted

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 28, @03:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the moving-to-a-new-neighborhood dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Coral larvae can be transplanted from a lab and into a damaged coral reef:

Coral bred in one part of the Great Barrier Reef was successfully transplanted into another area, Australian scientists said Sunday, in a project they hope could restore damaged ecosystems around the world.

In a trial at the reef's Heron Island off Australia's east coast, the researchers collected large amounts of coral spawn and eggs late last year, grew them into larvae and then transplanted them into areas of damaged reef.

When they returned eight months later, they found juvenile coral that had survived and grown, aided by underwater mesh tanks.

"The success of this new research not only applies to the Great Barrier Reef but has potential global significance," lead researcher Peter Harrison of Southern Cross University said.

"It shows we can start to restore and repair damaged coral populations where the natural supply of coral larvae has been compromised."

Harrison said his mass larval-restoration approach contrasts with the current "coral gardening" method of breaking up healthy coral and sticking healthy branches on reefs in the hope they will regrow, or growing coral in nurseries before transplantation.

Original Submission


«  Time Inc. Acquired by Meredith Corporation
Coral Larvae Successfully Transplanted | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 28, @03:33AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 28, @03:33AM (#602316) Journal

    PRI has been soylented?
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    Public Radio International
    It's your world. Jump in.
    Site under maintenance
    PRI.org is currently under maintenance. We should be back shortly. Thank you for your patience.

    I thought the story kinda interesting, so I clicked on the link. Guess I'll have to click again some other time.

    Meanwhile, Jakarta News saves the day - http://www.thejakartapost.com/life/2017/11/26/coral-transplant-raises-barrier-reef-survival-hopes.html [thejakartapost.com]

    Harrison said his mass larval-restoration approach contrasts with the current "coral gardening" method of breaking up healthy coral and sticking healthy branches on reefs in the hope they will regrow, or growing coral in nurseries before transplantation.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(1)