Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Robby the Robot Sells for $5.3 Million – Second Most Valuable Movie Prop in History

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 28, @04:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the sorry,-miss.-I-was-giving-myself-an-oil-job. dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

It is a sign of the times that one of the best known robots in movie history should become one of the most expensive movie props ever sold. Now that robots have progressed from sci-fi to reality, it isn't surprising that Robby the Robot should become one of the most iconic movie props in history.

Source: https://newatlas.com/robby-robot-2nd-most-expensive-movie-prop-forbidden-planet/52298/

Original Submission


«  Coral Larvae Successfully Transplanted
Robby the Robot Sells for $5.3 Million – Second Most Valuable Movie Prop in History | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.