17/11/27/2355208 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 28, @04:45AM
from the sorry,-miss.-I-was-giving-myself-an-oil-job. dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
It is a sign of the times that one of the best known robots in movie history should become one of the most expensive movie props ever sold. Now that robots have progressed from sci-fi to reality, it isn't surprising that Robby the Robot should become one of the most iconic movie props in history.
Source: https://newatlas.com/robby-robot-2nd-most-expensive-movie-prop-forbidden-planet/52298/
