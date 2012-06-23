from the linux-nein dept.
Munich is ditching Linux in favor of Windows 10, at a cost of €49.3 million:
The Linux love affair of the German City of Munich, which decided to favor Linux in 2003, is finally over. The city has officially cleared the plan to bring back Windows 10 on about 29,000 PCs.
In 2003, when the city decided to switch to a Linux-based desktop called LiMux and other open source software, it showed that free software could be used on a large scale. However, things didn't turn out the way they were planned.
Coming back to the recent development, the politicians who supported the switch said that Windows 10 will make it easier to source compatible application and drivers, according to TechRepublic.
[...] Linux enthusiasts should also note that the city's IT Chief has previously said that any concrete technical reason doesn't back the move; it's all politics.
Previously: No, Munich Isn't About To Ditch Free Software and Move Back to Windows
Munich Reveals Preliminary Costs for a 'Return' to Windows
Linux Champion Munich Takes Decisive Step Towards Returning to Windows
Recently, there has been a circle-jerk of clickbait, gleefully consumed and hyperlinked by the anti-FOSS crowd. The claim is that a certain (unspecified) number of city employees are whining that Linux isn't Windows and FOSS apps aren't good enough and that Munich city fathers have decided to go back to Windows. It's all wishful nonsense from Microsoft fans.
Nick Heath at TechRepublic spoke to city council spokesman Stefan Hauf.
He said the council's recently elected mayor Dieter Reiter has instead simply commissioned a report into the future IT system for the council.
"The new mayor has asked the administration to gather the facts so we can decide and make a proposal for the city council how to proceed in future," he said.
"Not only for LiMux but for all of IT. It's about the organisation, the costs, performance and the useability and satisfaction of the users." [...] "Nothing is decided because first we have to see the report and then we can decide," he said, adding the review has not been triggered by any dissatisfaction with LiMux but is rather part of a review of how to proceed now the LiMux migration project is complete.
In the Spring of 2013, Munich noted that over 94 percent of its computers were running Linux and that the city had already saved more than €10 million over what they would have paid for EULA-ware--even with the fire sale prices initially offered by Ballmer personally.
That anyone thinks the mayor would survive re-election after blowing tens of millions on MSFT licenses and tens of millions more for more-powerful hardware to run it defies all logic.
...and, as Nick notes there, it was never about money; the move to Linux was always about freedom.
Nick Heath reports
[Munich's city] council is intending to conduct a study to see which operating systems and software packages--both proprietary and open source--best fit its needs. The audit would also take into account the work already carried out to move the council to free software.
Now, in a response to Munich's Green Party (PDF), Mayor Dieter Reiter has revealed the cost of returning to Windows.
Reiter said that moving to Windows 7 would require the council to replace all the PCs for its 14,000-plus staff, a move he said would cost €3.15 million. That figure did not include software licensing and infrastructure costs, which Reiter said could not be calculated without further planning. He said a move to Windows 8 would be far more costly.
Reiter said going back to Microsoft would mean writing off about €14M of work it had carried out to shift to Limux, OpenOffice, and other free software. Work on project implementation, support, training, modifying systems, licensing of Limux-specific software, on setting up Limux and migrating from Microsoft Office would have to be shelved, he said.
He also revealed that the move to Limux had saved the council about €11M in licensing and hardware costs, as the Ubuntu-based Limux operating system was less demanding than if it had upgraded to a newer version of Windows.
Related: No, Munich Isn't About To Ditch Free Software and Move Back to Windows
The city will investigate how long it will take and how much it will cost to build a Windows 10 client ahead of a vote on whether to replace its Linux-based OS from 2021.
A decade ago, Munich was at the vanguard of a movement towards open-source software, switching thousands of staff to Linux from Windows at a time when a move on that scale was almost unheard of.
After spending nine years and millions of euros on the project, today the city's politicians agreed to begin preparing to return to Windows by 2021.
Under a proposal backed by the general council, the administration will investigate how long it will take and how much it will cost to build a Windows 10 client for use by the city's employees.
Once this work is complete, the council will vote again on whether to replace LiMux, a custom version of the Linux-based OS Ubuntu, across the authority from 2021.
Source: Linux champion Munich takes decisive step towards returning to Windows
Before the decision: Statement by The Document Foundation about the upcoming discussion
Linux's Munich crisis: Crunch vote locks city on course for Windows return
Previous: No, Munich Isn't About To Ditch Free Software and Move Back to Windows
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @06:25AM
There was a recent thing where someone (a stenographer--obviously NOT a journalist) wrote down a bunch of crap that a political operative in Munich had told him and the stenographer got that published.
The lameoid writer never checked with another source, certainly not with a technologist who is employed by Munich.
One of the unverified things in his stupid article was a claim of an immense number of Windoze-only desktop apps that are still in use by Munich city employees.
The stories that I have been seeing, going back years, say that that is complete crap.
One of their major goals in switching to an all-FOSS ecosystem was to get control of the software being used, eliminate duplication, and standardize on Free Software where possible.
June 2012: 70 Percent Of Desktops Are All-FOSS; Desktops Requiring Windoze Are Down To 10 Percent [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [mrpogson.com]
May 2013: 94 Percent Of Munich's Desktops Are Running Linux [google.com]
...With Over €10 Million Saved So Far [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [h-online.com]
A previous report by Mayor Christian Ude [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [slashdot.org] had WAY underestimated savings.
January 2013: M$ and its "partner" HP try to bury their "report" on how FOSS is more expensive and is unsuitable [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [techrights.org]
.
The Story Of Munich's Migration From Vendor Lock-In To FOSS [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [europa.eu]
How Munich rejected Steve Ballmer and kicked Microsoft out of the city [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [techrepublic.com]
How Munich switched 15,000 PCs from Windows to Linux [linuxvoice.com]
.
This decision to waste a huge amount of money was definitely all politics--not based on an evaluation of the technology.[1]
Cats provide a good analogy: A male cat walking by a place will mark it as his territory by pissing on things.
{Image of Danny John-Jules and his spray bottle goes here}
Ever seen a a video of what happens when a new male lion defeats the old king of the pride?
Any still-nursing cubs (sired by the previous male) are killed. [google.com]
This brings the females back into estrus so that a new generation of cubs will carry the new guy's genes.
The same stuff goes for human politicians, apparently.
The big question that I have is, "Will the voters stand for tens of millions being squandered?"
...or will they vote out this bunch of spendthrifts?
[1] A recent report by Accenture--another M$ "partner", no less--said that FOSS wasn't the problem; where there are problems, that is bad management.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @06:39AM
Anyway, it's easy to engage in political skulduggery when you get to play around with other people's money.
The solution is to get Government out of the business of allocating resources; a Government is just a bad business that won't go bankrupt, and will even be rewarded with more money when it fails—in a civilized society, there's no place for such a bizarre, illogical kind of organization.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @06:45AM
"Let's put M$, Oracle, Facebook, Google, and Verizon in charge."
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @06:53AM
Yeah, I'm sure people prefer anarchy instead.
You actually realize how "free market economy" actually works? Government throws money out based on things people may want (like sewers, fire department or drinking water) and then everyone fights over the scraps while the government makes sure no one bullies another too much while taxing everyone a little until government gets all the paper back so they can throw out more. That is the entire economy right there, in one sentence. No government == no free market.
If you fuck around with that model, you fuck yourself rather quickly.... what do you want to cut? Sewers not needed? Or is it schools? Or healthcare? or Police and justice system? Or what?? The libtards (libertarian boneheads) need to realize that you can only tweak how government works, and slowly. Any sudden changes can cause the system to destabilize. Our entire civilization is based on this balance between altruism and authority.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @07:34AM
Your reply is what is called a "straw man argument".
No one said everything should be thrown out in one rash coup; no one said anything about a jarring revolution.
However, in order to get evolution of the organization of society, there has to be some kind of selective pressure; that's why it's important to keep in mind some far flung ideal, such as a society that is organized without a government (that is, a society organized without "do-as-you're-told" coercion).
Sure, there will be authoritarian support structures along the way, but eventually those will be dismantled, carted off, and utterly forgotten, leaving behind a complex, robust, anti-fragile libertarian structure that neither requires men to be angels nor denies that each man is individually self-interested.
Evolution, not Revolution. Variation and Selection yield the Invisible Hand.
Arik on Tuesday November 28, @07:39AM
Also, as you appear to be attempting to false-flag post as a libertarian, that's a no. Government is what you said but it's still the most efficient known way to provision public goods. As libertarians we should certainly look to get the government out of anything that can be effectively done privately, but you're still left with a few genuine public goods and until they become obsolete there will be some sort of government, hopefully able to provide those. They're going to need computers.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @07:46AM
I dispute the validity of the word "genuine" here. Furthermore, I'm skeptical of the notion of a "public good". So, your premise is not at all acceptable.
As for admonishing revolution, that's already been covered [soylentnews.org]. Nobody is arguing for that; it's a straw man.
By the way, why are your comments always formatted with the <tt> element???
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @07:36AM
Anyway, it's easy to engage in political skulduggery when you get to play around with other people's money.
The solution is to get Government out of the business of allocating resources; a Government is just a bad business that won't go bankrupt, and will even be rewarded with more money when it fails—in a civilized society, there's no place for such a bizarre, illogical kind of organization.
Whoever on Tuesday November 28, @07:25AM
Linux crashes more than Windows? That has never been true. Windows certainly has improved in this regard and now rarely suffers from crashes, but even so, periodic reboots appear to be necessary under Windows to maintain performance.
The 2000's called and they want their [Mocrosoft-shill-promoted] trope back. Driver support under Linux is not an issue. I don't claim that every piece of hardware is supported, but if you have enough buying power and control of the hardware you are buying, driver support simply isn't an issue.
Exactly when is virtualization not an option? This is a set of government offices. They are not driving some weird hardware with a custom hardware interface that will not work when virtualized. Again, BS.
That's an awful lot of money. One might think that there is a payoff for someone.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @07:39AM
Please take a moment to form a complete response, rather than just responding to line items.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @08:00AM
Please take a moment to form a complete response, rather than just responding to line items.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @08:04AM
Glad to hear corruption is live and well in Munich...
I bet Micro$oft has spent quite a lot of money in this operation as they must be well aware of both the network effect and the domino effect.
