Federal Government Denies Permission for Flat Earth Researcher's Rocket Launch

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 28, @09:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-truth-is-out-there dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

According to Southern California Public Radio,

"Mad" Mike Hughes, limousine driver and self-proclaimed flat-Earther, announced that he had to delay his plan to launch himself 1,800 feet high in a rocket of his own making. The launch, which he has billed as a crucial first step toward ultimately photographing our disc-world from space, had been scheduled for Saturday — before the Bureau of Land Management got wind of the plan and barred him from using public land in Amboy, Calif.

Also, the rocket launcher he had built out of a used motor home "broke down in the driveway" on Wednesday, according to Hughes. He said in a YouTube announcement that they'd eventually gotten the launcher fixed — but the small matter of federal permission proved a more serious stumbling block (for now).

Related: Flat Earther Plans Manned Steam-Powered Rocket Launch.

«  Unnatural Selection: The "Evolution Machine" that Drives Bacteria to Produce New Drugs

Related Stories

Flat Earther Plans Manned Steam-Powered Rocket Launch 53 comments

MichaelDavidCrawford writes:

"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to ascend to 1800 feet in a $20,000 steam-powered rocket.

He has flown in rockets before, mostly successfully, but was injured by the acceleration.

Despite that he claims "science is science fiction", he used documented engineering formulas because they are known to work, despite that the science behind them is bogus.

It will be live-streamed on Hughes' YouTube channel, possibly also on Pay-Per-View.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Tuesday November 28, @09:47AM

    by Joe Desertrat (2454) on Tuesday November 28, @09:47AM (#602441)

    He gets to claim out loud it is part of the "conspiracy" while to himself he says "Whew! Saved by the government!"

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 28, @10:15AM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 28, @10:15AM (#602449) Homepage Journal

    Why not let him launch? He may prove two theories at once: Copernicus and Darwin.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:46AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:46AM (#602462)

      A rocket launch is... pretty destructive. Even if it succeeds. I'd imagine that a Bureau of Land Management is kind of supposed to stop random idiots from burning down and exploding public land.

      There is absolutely no reason to let him use public property. He can use his own land, or find a flat-Earther with a ranch or something that would be willing to help.

    • (Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday November 28, @10:49AM

      by Nuke (3162) on Tuesday November 28, @10:49AM (#602463)

      He may prove two theories at once: Copernicus and Darwin

      Don't know about Copernicus - didn't he show that planets move in ellipses? This guy will not get that far up to check. He'll verify Newton's theory of Gravity though, probably in spectaular fashion.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:33AM (#602457)

    The upsides are that the molecule is not very dangerous, is cheap, and has a low molecular mass. The downside is that the molecule has energy-sapping degrees of freedom that aren't found in diatomic molecules and in monoatomic gas. Compare with carbon dioxide, which has double the molecular mass and is thus a worse exhaust choice.

    Getting it hot is easy. Simply start from the components and you'll get the needed energy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delta_IV_Heavy [wikipedia.org]

    For serious power, heat the steam by passing it through a nuclear reactor. Of course, plain unburned hydrogen would be more powerful, especially if you get it hot enough to be monoatomic. Helium is good too. To really burn money, use helium-3 for your exhaust.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday November 28, @10:43AM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday November 28, @10:43AM (#602461) Journal

    https://archive.fo/eEVCs [archive.fo]

    First, the Bureau of Land Management told him he couldn’t launch his rocket on public land, even though Hughes insisted that the federal agency had given him verbal permission more than a year ago.

    [...] That same day, Hughes’s “motor home-slash-rocket-launcher” broke down in the driveway, he said in a YouTube video filmed on Thanksgiving, titled “MAD MIKE HUGHES FLAT EARTH ROCKET UPDATE! CANCELLED.”

    But the launch was not canceled, contrary to the video’s caption. Instead, Hughes said he was moving it to private property, albeit still in Amboy, and that it would take place sometime in the coming week.

    “It’s still happening. We’re just moving it three miles down the road,” Hughes told The Washington Post on Friday, as he hauled the rocket to the new spot in Amboy. “I don’t see [the launch] happening until about Tuesday, honestly. It takes three days to set up . . . You know, it’s not easy because it’s not supposed to be easy.”

    Hughes has been camped out in the desert ever since. It took the entire weekend to level the launch vehicle, he told The Post in text messages Monday. And it would likely take another one to two days to move the ramp to “launch position,” he said.

    Asked if people could still expect to see him launch Tuesday, Hughes said the weather would be too windy for the next three days — but that the launch would be within a week.

    Whenever it does happen, I'm sure his death/survival will get the reporting it doesn't deserve.

