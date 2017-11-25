from the the-truth-is-out-there dept.
According to Southern California Public Radio,
"Mad" Mike Hughes, limousine driver and self-proclaimed flat-Earther, announced that he had to delay his plan to launch himself 1,800 feet high in a rocket of his own making. The launch, which he has billed as a crucial first step toward ultimately photographing our disc-world from space, had been scheduled for Saturday — before the Bureau of Land Management got wind of the plan and barred him from using public land in Amboy, Calif.
Also, the rocket launcher he had built out of a used motor home "broke down in the driveway" on Wednesday, according to Hughes. He said in a YouTube announcement that they'd eventually gotten the launcher fixed — but the small matter of federal permission proved a more serious stumbling block (for now).
Related Stories
"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to ascend to 1800 feet in a $20,000 steam-powered rocket.
He has flown in rockets before, mostly successfully, but was injured by the acceleration.
Despite that he claims "science is science fiction", he used documented engineering formulas because they are known to work, despite that the science behind them is bogus.
It will be live-streamed on Hughes' YouTube channel, possibly also on Pay-Per-View.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Tuesday November 28, @09:47AM
He gets to claim out loud it is part of the "conspiracy" while to himself he says "Whew! Saved by the government!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 28, @10:15AM (2 children)
Why not let him launch? He may prove two theories at once: Copernicus and Darwin.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:46AM
A rocket launch is... pretty destructive. Even if it succeeds. I'd imagine that a Bureau of Land Management is kind of supposed to stop random idiots from burning down and exploding public land.
There is absolutely no reason to let him use public property. He can use his own land, or find a flat-Earther with a ranch or something that would be willing to help.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday November 28, @10:49AM
Don't know about Copernicus - didn't he show that planets move in ellipses? This guy will not get that far up to check. He'll verify Newton's theory of Gravity though, probably in spectaular fashion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @10:33AM
The upsides are that the molecule is not very dangerous, is cheap, and has a low molecular mass. The downside is that the molecule has energy-sapping degrees of freedom that aren't found in diatomic molecules and in monoatomic gas. Compare with carbon dioxide, which has double the molecular mass and is thus a worse exhaust choice.
Getting it hot is easy. Simply start from the components and you'll get the needed energy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delta_IV_Heavy [wikipedia.org]
For serious power, heat the steam by passing it through a nuclear reactor. Of course, plain unburned hydrogen would be more powerful, especially if you get it hot enough to be monoatomic. Helium is good too. To really burn money, use helium-3 for your exhaust.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday November 28, @10:43AM
https://archive.fo/eEVCs [archive.fo]
Whenever it does happen, I'm sure his death/survival will get the reporting it doesn't deserve.
