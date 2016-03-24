NewsChina http://www.newschinamag.com/newschina/articleDetail.do?article_id=2719 reports on an Ambitious Plan -- the early development of a new city, about 100 km SW of Beijing that is meant to house science and research companies/universities.

It is a several part feature, other sections are:

> Primary responsibility for planning the Xiongan New Area, a new megacity in Hebei province about 100 kilometers southwest of downtown Beijing, falls on the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design (CAUPD), which sits under the Ministry of Construction.

> To understand the strategic importance of the plan behind setting up the Xiongan New Area, NewsChina interviewed Zhang Junkuo, Deputy Director of the Development Research Center of the State Council

>A Science and Research Hub -- All eyes are on whether Beijing's science and research institutions will choose to expand or even relocate to the fields and towns of the Xiongan New Area.

> Smart and Green -- Xiongan New Area is set to become a regional transport center to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. But will it avoid the pitfalls of other large cities?

> A New Model? -- In the six months that have passed since the government announced the ambitious plan to establish the Xiongan New Area 100 kilometers south of Beijing, Rongcheng, one of three counties in Hebei Province neighboring Beijing that are included in the project, has already seen some major changes.

> Locals in Limbo -- Residents in the three counties that will make up Xiongan share their hopes and concerns for the future

Central planning started three days after President Zi Jinpeng proposed it to the Central Committee on March 24, 2016. In June 2017 the initial plan was completed for a 30 Km^2 area, and was opened for global bidding.

The area includes a lake (badly polluted) and fishing villages that will be relocated...not everyone is going to be a winner here.