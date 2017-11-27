from the would-you-like-YouTube^WNetflix^WFacebook^WAmazon-with-that? dept.
Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times writes about Portugal's Internet which shows us a world without net neutrality, and it's ugly. Basically, tiered services get in there through a loophole for zero-rating.
After paying a fee for basic service, subscribers can add any of five further options for about $6 per month, allowing an additional 10GB data allotment for the apps within the options: a "messaging" tier, which covers such services as instant messaging, Apple FaceTime, and Skype; "social," with liberal access to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and so on; "video" (youTube, Netflix, etc.); "email and cloud" (Gmail, Apple's iCloud); or "music" (Spotify, Pandora).
Portugal isn't the only country allowing tiering of internet services. In Britain, the internet service provider Vodaphone charges about $33 a month for basic service but offers several "passes" allowing unlimited video or music streaming, social media usage, or chat, at additional tariffs of up to $9.30 per month. [Ed's Note: This is not entirely accurate - Vodaphone's ISP home broadband offering (17Mbps) is £24/month unlimited usage, the additional figures quoted are for faster fiber connections (38 and 76 Mbps) where available. How you use your connection is irrelevant. This is the same for many European ISPs. Smart phone costs are entirely separate.]
Although both countries are part of the European Union, which has an explicit commitment to network neutrality, these arrangements are allowed under provisions giving national regulators some flexibility. These regulators can open loopholes permitting "zero-rating," through which ISPs can exclude certain services from data caps. That's what the Portuguese and British ISPs essentially are doing.
If the vote on the 14th of December repeals Net Neutrality then consumer options will be greatly reduced while increasing greatly in prices as we can see from Portugal's example.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday November 28, @04:17PM
Not because I don't see the example or agree with it. But because that's what Congress is going to say. They really won't care that this is the end result, if it gives their contributors the ability to put more money in the contributor's pocket.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday November 28, @04:37PM
https://i.imgur.com/kNlHDj1.jpg [imgur.com]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday November 28, @04:38PM (1 child)
This is exactly what the American people voted for.
Remember, every nation gets the government it deserves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @04:47PM
voted for.
That is the sleazy cornerstone of American politics. Tyranny by the largest minority.
If this was a law actually voted in by 51 to 66 percent of the populace I would agree with you. But the way elected officials are voted in *DOES NOT* require a majority, which is why such horrible things continue happening in the US and why the system polarizes to two opposing parties, rather than the dozens of dissenting viewpoints and candidates it should.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by jmorris on Tuesday November 28, @04:38PM (2 children)
Dec 14 can't come fast enough, just so these propaganda pieces will finally stop. All bits are NOT equal, should not be treated equally. The ISP market started with totally unlimited because any limits confused customers who were afraid of an unknowable bill. But if Netflix puts an appliance on your cable company's internal wire and Amazon doesn't it is entirely reasonable one should receive preferred treatment. Streaming real time services, online gameplay and certain other services put much greater demands on the network infrastructure than web browsing and downloading email so the pricing could vary if the cost is enough bigger to justify the bookkeeping, customer relations, etc. And bandwidth caps are going to be a thing, get used to it. Streaming HD video to every screen in your home for most of the day puts incredible demands on the network and allowing the assumption this would be "free" was a very bad idea which must now be corrected.
Third world countries live much closer to reality than we in the 1st, they have much less margin for stupidity. You can't charge 1st world prices for service, you push most of your traffic over expensive international links, etc. So yes the experiments to find optimal pricing models will almost certainly happen there first and eventually the successful ones will be widely adopted, even in the 1st world.
This article, like the last one I just commented on, is just another propaganda piece intended to agitate enough of #theresistance to somehow stop the FCC from doing what needs to be done. It is an op-ed, it is even noted as such. Are we really going to suffer a drudge report like collection of links to every pro net neutrality op-ed and blog post for the next couple of weeks? ENOUGH! To reverse the immortal words of Barack Obama, "You lost."
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @04:48PM (1 child)
Nice try muddying the waters with unrelated nonsense, paid shill.
(Score: 2) by Tara Li on Tuesday November 28, @05:04PM
While I don't completely agree with him in all respects, his comments are to the point, and reasonably correct.
