Vaginal mesh operations should be banned, says NICE
The [UK] health watchdog NICE is to recommend that vaginal mesh operations should be banned from treating organ prolapse in England, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show has learned.
Draft guidelines from NICE say the implants should only be used for research - and not routine operations. Some implants can cut into the vagina and women have been left in permanent pain, unable to walk, work or have sex.
One expert said it is highly likely the NHS will take up the recommendation. However, the organisation is not compelled to act on findings it receives from NICE. Both NHS England and NICE declined to comment.
Also at Medical Plastics News:
In October MPs met to discuss the possibility of an inquiry into the use of mesh devices to treat organ prolapse.
The debate was led by Labour MP Emma Hardy who first heard about the mesh implants from a constituent who was left unable to work after having the device fitted.
Calls to ban the devices were rejected the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health, Jackie Doyle-Price. Responding to the requests, Doyle-Price disregarded the need for a public inquiry and said that the issue was related to clinical practice instead of the devices themselves.
