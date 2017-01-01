from the car-told-me-to! dept.
The infotainment technology that automakers are cramming into the dashboard of new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerously long periods of time, an AAA study says.
The study released Thursday is the latest by University of Utah professor David Strayer, who has been examining the impact of infotainment systems on safety for AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety since 2013. Past studies also identified problems, but Mr. Strayer said the "explosion of technology" has made things worse.
Automakers now include more infotainment options to allow drivers to use social media, email, and text. The technology is also becoming more complicated to use. Cars used to have a few buttons and knobs. Some vehicles now have as many as 50 buttons on the steering wheel and dashboard that are multi-functional. There are touch screens, voice commands, writing pads, heads-up displays on windshields and mirrors and 3-D computer-generated images.
"It's adding more and more layers of complexity and information at drivers' fingertips without often considering whether it's a good idea to put it at their fingertips," Strayer said.
Safe following distance would solve so much...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday November 29, @02:07AM
4-5 years ago my car CD player died. I replaced it with an aftermarket unit that let me plug a USB drive into it. I love it. Except for the UI. I't's a maddenly difficult UI to figure out, even though on the surface it seems easy. Example? The USB stick has 12 albums and 16 CDs on it. Search for a CD. First off, all the multiple CD albums have a CD-1 and CD-2 under them. Which album is this particular CD-1 pointing at? No clue. Oh, you thought the Iron Maiden -> CD 1 would be the first Iron Maiden CD? Nope. Dumass, why would you ever think that.
Second, no manual. I downloaded the PDF to my laptop. I read the "search for whatever", seems easy enough. Sitting in the car at a light, do a search, find what I want, hit "yeppers, I want that", and I either get something completely different or I'm halfway through the CD I wanted to listen to. Why? Hellifino.
Contrast that to California law that says if I use my cellphone while driving I can expect a big dildo up my ass. Never mind if I'm using the navigation app stopped at a red light, nor that I'd otherwise be using a paper map doing 70 MPH down the freeway.
