Facebook is expanding its limited test run for suicide- and -self-harm reporting tools to the masses. To get better at detection the social network will begin implementing pattern recognition for posts and Live videos to detect when someone could be presenting suicidal thoughts. From there, VP of product management Guy Rosen writes that the social network will also concentrate efforts to improve alerting first responders when the need arises. Facebook will also have more humans looking at posts flagged by its algorithms.
Currently the passive/AI detection tools are only available in the US, but soon those will roll out across the globe -- European Union countries notwithstanding. In the past month, Facebook has pinged over 100 first responders about potentially fatal posts, in addition to those that were reported by someone's friends and family.
Apparently, "Are you okay?" and "Can I help?" comments are good indicators that someone might be going through a very dark moment. More than that, Rosen says that thanks to the algorithms and those phrases, Facebook has picked up on videos that might've otherwise gone unnoticed prior.
"With all the fear about how AI may be harmful in the future, it's good to remind ourselves how AI is actually helping save people's lives today," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post on the social network.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/11/27/facebook-ai-suicide-prevention-tools/
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday November 28, @08:51PM
> "With all the fear about how AI may be harmful in the future, it's good to remind ourselves how AI is actually helping save people's lives today," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post on the social network.
Says the guy who also tried mood-altering experiments.
We're not afraid of what AI will do to us, Zucky boy, we're afraid of what you'll do with AI.
(Score: 4, Funny) by maxwell demon on Tuesday November 28, @09:09PM
If they don't want their AI to commit suicide, maybe they shouldn't build depressed AIs. And change the diodes down the left side!
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @09:20PM (3 children)
*check if user is in danger of suicide*
*user uses Facebook regularly, user is likely in danger of suicide*
*sounds alarm*
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Tuesday November 28, @09:28PM
*also temporarily shuts user out of Facebook for two days*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 28, @09:30PM (1 child)
Zuckerberg is just trying to maintain his user base. Every user who offs him or herself causes a loss of revenue.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 28, @09:36PM
Then wouldn't it be better for Facebook to develop a way to effectively turn the entire user base into distracted robot like sloths?
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Tuesday November 28, @09:31PM
Spambots begin posting "Are you ok?" to swat unsuspecting users in 3...2...
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Tuesday November 28, @09:32PM
I have my doubts as to whether this will save any lives. However, it will let Mark Zuckerberg feel like he's making the world better via Facebook. I guess that's what's important.
