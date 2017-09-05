Stories
HP Accused of Installing Spyware on Customers' Computers

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 29, @03:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the we'll-be-watching-you dept.
Security

takyon writes:

HP is rolling out "HP Touchpoint Analytics Service" onto computers without user consent:

Lenovo has only just settled a massive $3.5 million fine for preinstalling adware on laptops without users' consent, and now it seems HP is getting in on the stealth installation action, too. According to numerous reports gathered by Computer World, the brand is deploying a telemetry client on customer computers without asking permission.

The software -- first identified on November 15 -- is called "HP Touchpoint Analytics Service" and appears to replace the self-managed HP Touchpoint Manager solution. According to the official productivity description, it features "the tools you need to ensure all your managed devices' security -- and brings you greater peace of mind". The problem is, it's installing itself without permission and is wreaking havoc on customers' systems.

Also at Computerworld and gHacks.

