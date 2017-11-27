from the programming-in-cuneiform-script dept.
Amazon launches Sumerian, a browser-based tool for building AR, VR experiences
Amazon is jumping onto the augmented and virtual reality bandwagon with the launch of Sumerian, a new application that's supposed to make it easier for people to develop 3D experiences for a wide variety of platforms.
The browser-based tool is available in limited preview today. At launch, Sumerian enables developers to put 3D models together in scenes for use in VR and AR applications. It includes an object library full of models that people can put to use, as well as support for importing assets from FBX and OBJ files.
On top of this, developers get access to a set of "hosts" — 3D characters that they can customize to interact with an end user. These hosts integrate with Amazon Polly and Lex to provide natural language capabilities similar to those underpinning the Alexa virtual assistant.
Sounds like a tool to build tiny AI-populated versions of Second Life.
Amazon Sumerian: "The fastest and easiest way to create VR, AR, and 3D experiences".
Also at TechCrunch and SiliconAngle.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday November 29, @08:34AM
