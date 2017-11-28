from the space-boogers dept.
Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov suspects an extraterrestrial origin for bacteria found on the exterior of the ISS:
A Russian cosmonaut claims to have caught aliens. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says he found bacteria clinging to the external surface of the International Space Station that didn't come from the surface of Earth.
Shkaplerov told the Russian news agency that cosmonauts collected the bacteria by swabbing the outside of the space station during space walks years ago.
"And now it turns out that somehow these swabs reveal bacteria that were absent during the launch of the ISS module," Shkapkerov told TASS. "That is, they have come from outer space and settled along the external surface. They are being studied so far and it seems that they pose no danger."
A recent study suggests that interplanetary dust can transport microbes to or from Earth:
Astronomers have long believed that asteroid (or comet) impacts were the only natural way to transport life between planets. However, a new study published November 6 in Astrobiology suggests otherwise.
The study, authored by Professor Arjun Berera from the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, suggests that life on Earth may have begun when fast-moving streams of space dust carried microscopic organisms to our planet. Berera found that these streams of interplanetary dust are not only capable of transporting particles to Earth, but also from it.
Space Dust Collisions as a Planetary Escape Mechanism (DOI: 10.1089/ast.2017.1662) (DX) (arXiv link above)
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday November 29, @10:00AM (4 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Wednesday November 29, @10:21AM (1 child)
Well it had to start *somewhere*. And this is a pretty hospitable rock after all.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 29, @10:31AM (1 child)
If these interstellar transport mechanisms are being oversold, then yes, it probably had to develop on Earth by itself.
It could also be microbes that were ejected from Earth but stayed in the vicinity/orbit of Earth.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 29, @10:49AM
And this is true... because no extraterrestrials would be so dishonest to oversell anything, much less an interstellar transport mechanism, right?
(grin)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 29, @10:32AM (1 child)
How about a dedicated sterilized satellite in Earth orbit, intended solely to collect and analyze anything that hits it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @10:55AM
The point is that you can never be sure that the thing is 100% sterile.
This news makes me as a biologist very sceptical. The fact that you found bacteria on the exterior of the ISS, which weren't present during launch, isn't proof on itself.
There could be dozens of ways for the bacteria to get there (and evolved), from the earth afterwards. But even if we would find "extraterrestrial/alien bacteria", it could
actually be pretty hard to proof that it would be alien (even more if it remotely contains similar building blocks as those found on the earth).
Let's say you would have the following classes:
1 Earth bacteria
2 Earth bacteria "adapted to space", which look somewhat alien
3 Alien bacteria that contain similar building blocks as 1 or 2
4 Alien bacteria, that don't share any similarities with 1, 2 and 3
Everyone expects that we would get 4, which would be the easiest to identify (but earth could be lethal to them or very hard to grow in laboratory conditions), but 3 is
more likely as (bio)chemistry is limited by it's physical properties. How would be proof that 3 is different from 1 or 2? There would be a few leads, but even if they fail
you could en up with an alien bacteria that you can't be fully sure it's alien.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday November 29, @10:47AM (1 child)
Life, that thing we think started somewhere other than Earth, is capable of escaping the Earth and going elsewhere.
Is that a shock? We know that there are all kinds of insects that can reach amazing heights - bumblebees over Mount Everest and all sorts.
When you then dial down to any kind of microscopic, lighter-than-air, single-celled organism? That it can escape the earth, be blown by freak chance out into the void? Not surprising. The world isn't a snooker ball or perfect boundary and zero forces, it has tides, winds, is hit by waves of radiation and outside objects all the time (which must then splash *something* back up, no?).
Our own heavy equipment has floated off out into the void, so something that weighs almost nothing that gets swept up in the remants of a solar flare? Yeah, it's going to be pulled outside of Earth's gravitational influence. And then it might land on something and reproduce. And I imagine there is a vast - but extremely low density - cloud of "life" around us at all times, extending out to the sweep of other planets (on the planetary axes) and beyond. It doesn't have to be visible or even detectable. We're talking microscopic cells that multiply and freeze quite well inside a vast expanding sphere millions of miles square.
However... something on the ISS? I would be much more inclined to blame stuff we've sent to the ISS or the ISS itself rather than some magic space dust from a billion miles away suddenly landing on a tiny part of a tiny space station orbiting a tiny planet and breeding to the point it's visible in a matter of only years.
Not impossible. Practically guaranteed somewhere, in fact. Just improbable, given the statistics, and the vast overwhelming cloud of life just a few mm away inside or the huge active gaia sitting a few miles underneath it.
