Raising a bumper crop of electrons?
Until now, acreage was designated for either photovoltaics or photosynthesis, that is, to generate electricity or grow crops. An agrophotovoltaics (APV) pilot project near Lake Constance, however, has now demonstrated that both uses are compatible. Dual use of land is resource efficient, reduces competition for land and additionally opens up a new source of income for farmers. For one year, the largest APV system in Germany is being tested on the Demeter farm cooperative Heggelbach. In the demonstration project led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, solar modules for electricity production are installed directly above crops covering an area of one third hectare. Now the first solar harvest of power and produce has been collected on both levels.
"The project results from the first year are a complete success: The agrophotovoltaic system proved suitable for the practice and costs as much as a small solar roof system. The crop production is sufficiently high and can be profitably sold on the market," explains Stephan Schindele, project manager of agrophotovoltaics at Fraunhofer ISE.
Why not cover parking lots with solar panels instead? Parked cars do not need to perform photosynthesis.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday November 29, @11:26AM (1 child)
> Why not cover parking lots with solar panels instead? Parked cars do not need to perform photosynthesis.
They do. I've seen many of them round the hotter parts of Europe. They cover roofs of buildings as well, and it usually is at least break even on the power generated vs deployment cost.
This is just yet another way of capturing energy, with the benefit that we can now utilise farmland for both food and energy capture, which is a big thing considering how much farmland there is in the world that is otherwise "off limits" for energy generation due to needs for food.
Just a matter if it is cheap enough (and maintenance free enough) to be deployed for a decade or more against the elements. Big problem with PV panels is they get dirty with time, and their efficiency keeps dropping unless you go pay someone to give them a clean every once in a while. One thing to have dedicated cleaning staff at a PV power plant, another if you need the farmer to also clean the panels along with all the other farm work there is to do, most likely on distributed fields with different crops being grown.
Also, I suspect harvesting the food would be tricky with this system, unless there is a way for the PV panels to move out of the way for the combine harvester, or they are high enough to not be affected by it
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday November 29, @12:17PM
Turn the PV installation into rail scaffolding that a new model of combine harvester can hang from, and watch it zip up and down fully powered by the panels above?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 29, @11:42AM (1 child)
Are these meant for crops grown in partial shade? How can a yield loss of 18% be considered a good thing?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday November 29, @12:16PM
I guess they can afford it. TFS says:
Even if they wouldn't be profitable, if they need the energy more than food, I reckon they can compensate from other places - after all, the redistribution of wealth is not so strange a concept in social-democracies.
Export per capita [wikipedia.org] Germany - $18,316, US - $4,900
Health system cost per capita [wikipedia.org] Germany - $5119, US - $9024
