Now that's alien intelligence:
The she-cephalopod was filmed by the Blue Planet II crew as they were exploring the inky depths in South Africa, focusing on the magical world of marine forests. As series producer Mark Brownlow explains, "We may think of our ocean's as blue but there is another surprising world of the Green Seas. From towering undersea forests of giant kelp to vast prairies of sea grass, this is an almost Brothers Grimm fairy tale of all the strange and magical creatures that live within these secret worlds. Here sea dragons lurk, bizarre giant cuttlefish breed, and an ingenious octopus outwits a forest full of sharks."
Our tale of clever derring-do begins when a hungry pyjama shark goes to attack the octopus, who quickly inserts its tentacles into the shark's gills in an effort to suffocate it. Shark lets go; octopus skedaddles.
But then she does something truly remarkable, and something never before seen (by humans, at least). As the show's narrator, Sir David Attenborough, says: "The octopus is far from finished."
Caught in the open, she scrambles to the seafloor, attaches shells to her body with her suckers, and rolls up into a beautiful mosaic ball. The shark is left confused and by the time it seems to figure out what is going on, the octopus darts away, leaving the shark looking for her in the scattered detritus of her ersatz armor.
Clever. Maybe we should try teaching octopi sign language, as as we have other species.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Frost on Wednesday November 29, @04:01PM (1 child)
Pluralizing "-us" to "-i" is from Latin; "octopus" is from Greek. The sensible English plural of "octopus" is "octopuses".
(If you want to go wild and free-form, why not pluralize it as "octopahweofgahivbaawotiawh4og"? Surely if the reader really cares, he will take the trouble to decipher whatever you write.)
(Score: 4, Touché) by xorsyst on Wednesday November 29, @04:44PM
Well, if you want to get really picky, you should use octopodes:
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/explore/what-are-the-plurals-of-octopus-hippopotamus-syllabus/ [oxforddictionaries.com]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:01PM (2 children)
Think of the poor hungry shark swimming in poverty. Donate a tentacle today to help end deep sea hunger. Vote socialist and every fish will receive a basic income of shells.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 29, @04:23PM (1 child)
Is that how Hank became a septapus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:38PM
Ladies, meet Henry the Hexapus. That's not virtue signalling; Henry gave an arm and a leg to help the poor. Henry is a quality mate and you know you want his hectocotylus inside you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 29, @04:28PM (1 child)
I have no doubt that an octopus is clever enough to learn sign language, if it wanted to. The trick is in finding a common ground that would encourage the octopus to try.
Scoop one up and put it in a tank, great, now you've totally terrorized the creature - think how cooperative you would be if somebody plucked you out of your life, transported you to a remote high-mountain location with thin air and stuck you in a glass box that smelled bad and had all kinds of constant alien noises. Now, creatures that look something like giant cockroaches come up and peer through the glass at you with their relatively tiny eyes and weird bony appendages.
I can imagine people screaming in terror in their own language, but it might be quite a while before they even thought about trying to learn to speak cockroach.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:49PM
Send a robotic octopus avatar to chat with the octopus in its native environment.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Wednesday November 29, @04:32PM
For those who might like to see the video, but live in an area the BBC considers unfit for said viewing, here's another site that works at least for me here in the orange-stained U.S.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/video/tv/octopus-uses-remarkable-shell-suit-to-protect-itself-from-predators-on-blue-planet-ii/ [thesun.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @04:43PM
"Maybe we should try teaching octopi sign language"
but it would talk too fast for anyone to be able to converse with it.
