Ethereum Lays Out Plans for Next-Generation Blockchain

Ethereum Founder Unveils Roadmap For Next-Gen Blockchain

At the "Beyond Block" conference in Taipei, Ethereum's founder, Vitalik Buterin, unveiled the plans for "Ethereum 2.0," the next-generation version of Ethereum.

[...] [The] network's rapid growth in recent years has [revealed] a few major issues within the network. According to Buterin, there are currently three major problems that need to be solved to push the Ethereum network to the next level: privacy, consensus safety, smart contract safety, and perhaps the biggest of them all: scalability.

[...] The Ethereum developers have already taken steps to address [anonymity] by implementing the same zero-knowledge proof privacy technology used by Zcash in a recent upgrade. The technology should enable distributed apps (such as voting apps, for instance) to have mathematically provable anonymity.

Buterin said that the privacy issue should be 75% solved already at the network-level, with the remaining 25% to be solved by apps that work on top of Ethereum which would need to actually implement those privacy features.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:32PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:32PM (#603068)

    Why is SN still begging for donations instead of being self-sufficient by conjuring free-money vapor-coins out of nothing.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:33PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:33PM (#603069)

      We don't use GPUs.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:45PM (#603074)

      Please reply back with where you are and how to get free electricity like you are doing.

      Don't reply if you're posting from mom's basement.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:12PM (#603083)

      Better ways of raising money could be had, I wholeheartedly agree.

      But you must understand these Ethereum guys (yes, I assumed their gender) also thought it was "easy" and now need version 2.0 to fix all the problems they "didn't foresee" while making 1.0.

      Hubris is the currency of fools, not Bitcoin. To think that Soylent could somehow do this would make one the richest fool in all the lands.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:59PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @05:59PM (#603079)

    According to Buterin, there are currently three major problems that need to be solved to push the Ethereum network to the next level: privacy, consensus safety, smart contract safety, and perhaps the biggest of them all: scalability.

    So the problems are:

    1. Privacy.
    2. Consensus safety.
    3. Smart Contract Safety.
    4. Scalability.

    I count four.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:14PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:14PM (#603085)

      well it's 3 if you categroize them:
      1. Privacy
      2. Safety
      3. Scalability

      So some of the most important cornerstones of a functioning society are totally absent from the platform.

      • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Wednesday November 29, @06:23PM

        by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 29, @06:23PM (#603092)

        We no longer have privacy, and safety has come at the loss of important rights. Not sure about scalability, but I'm thinking we no longer live in a functioning society.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:29PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 29, @06:29PM (#603096)

        Is Zcash actually going to solve the privacy problem? Or will the NSA just become the sole tracker of transactions? Drug markets want to know.

