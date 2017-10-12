At the "Beyond Block" conference in Taipei, Ethereum's founder, Vitalik Buterin, unveiled the plans for "Ethereum 2.0," the next-generation version of Ethereum.

[...] [The] network's rapid growth in recent years has [revealed] a few major issues within the network. According to Buterin, there are currently three major problems that need to be solved to push the Ethereum network to the next level: privacy, consensus safety, smart contract safety, and perhaps the biggest of them all: scalability.

[...] The Ethereum developers have already taken steps to address [anonymity] by implementing the same zero-knowledge proof privacy technology used by Zcash in a recent upgrade. The technology should enable distributed apps (such as voting apps, for instance) to have mathematically provable anonymity.

Buterin said that the privacy issue should be 75% solved already at the network-level, with the remaining 25% to be solved by apps that work on top of Ethereum which would need to actually implement those privacy features.