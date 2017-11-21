Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Virginia Parent Charged After Putting Digital Recorder in Daughter's Backpack to Catch Bullies

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 30, @12:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the running-out-of-options dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Mom charged after putting recording device in daughter's backpack

In late September, Sims says she had enough. She tells 10 On Your Side her 9-year-old daughter was getting bullied at Ocean View Elementary. She says repeated calls and emails to the school went un-returned. [...] Sims says she took actions into her own hands. She wanted to prove that nothing was being done to help her 4th grade daughter. She put a digital recorder into her daughter's backpack in hopes of catching audio from inside the classroom. "If I'm not getting an answer from you what am I left to do?" she asked. The recorder was found. The 9-year-old was moved to a new classroom and about a month later Sims was charged by police.

[...] Sims was charged with felony use of device to intercept oral communication and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The felony charge could carry five years in prison.

Also at CNN and Time.

Code of Virginia § 19.2-62. Interception, disclosure, etc., of wire, electronic or oral communications unlawful; penalties; exceptions.

Original Submission


«  European Commission Approves 5-year License Renewal for Glyphosate
Virginia Parent Charged After Putting Digital Recorder in Daughter's Backpack to Catch Bullies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.