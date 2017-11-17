from the profit-driven dept.
A new article reveals that large corporations are investing less in science. From 1980 to 2006, publications by company scientists have declined in a range of industries. The result holds across a range of industries.
Investigators also found that the value attributed to scientific research has dropped, whereas the value attributed to technical knowledge (as measured by patents) has remained stable. Companies appear to be focusing more on developing existing knowledge and commercializing it, rather than on creating new knowledge through basic research.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171127124929.htm
[Abstract]: The decline of science in corporate R&D
Remembering AT&T Bell Labs, IBM Labs, Xerox PARC, HP Labs, TI, etc. In the current political and economic situation, do you think companies in USA have the will and means to reverse this decline?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @03:09AM
A cool CEO costs, what $25M a year? Compare to basic R&D that costs 100x that. Cut that shit!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @03:12AM
It may not be the best choice economically, but they get a sure-thing tax deduction and first dibs on research group work and students. Conversely, running your own research outfit can make the shareholders cranky because that big new breakthrough may not have immediate commercial applicability.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @03:15AM (2 children)
Those outfits all had lock-down monopoly or sizable market power and reaped abnormal level of profit. But yeah, today's monopolies pour their money into lobbying instead.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday November 30, @03:32AM
Anyone know what the tax rules were on R&D, "back then"?
I suspect the tax incentives for R&D were quite favourable. Also, with on-shore manufacturing, prototype to production could be done in-house, without too much IP leakage.
Now, by the time the CAD files have been emailed to China, a rival company has started knocking off copies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 30, @03:32AM
They also got to look at the longer term picture when deciding how to spend their money. Any research, even the most trivial stuff, isn't going to see any fruits until at least a quarter or two down the line. For major stuff it might be years.
Part of the problem here is that the absurdly low tax rates on the richest provide a disincentive to companies investing in things like this because it gets in the way of the short-term goal of hoarding large sums of money.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday November 30, @03:19AM
Another reason research should be open and shared rather than hidden and duplicated just because...patents.
The world doesn't need more patents and lobbying to support them: it needs good, open, shared research LIKE IT USED TO BE!
Fucking corporations.
