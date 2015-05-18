from the one-pill-two-pill-red-pill-blue-pill dept.
Viagra will be sold over-the-counter for the first time:
Men will no longer require a prescription to obtain the impotence drug Viagra and will instead be able to buy it over the counter at pharmacies.
The decision by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency follows a public consultation. It will be up to pharmacists to judge whether men over the age of 18 can safely be sold the little blue pills.
Manufacturer Pfizer hopes to get stocks of Viagra Connect (sildenafil 50mg) into UK pharmacies by spring 2018.
